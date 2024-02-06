Spaceship Earth Finally Gets an Update

Splash Mountain closed at Magic Kingdom Park last January to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme of the Song of the South (1946) inspired attraction. But, according to multiple reports, the controversial film still has a place on EPCOT’s iconic dark ride, Spaceship Earth.

Song of the South is now best known as the banned Walt Disney Studios movie, but it’s always sparked intense public debate. The NAACP protested its release, noting that the film “helps to perpetuate a dangerously glorified picture of slavery” and “gives the impression of an idyllic master-slave relationship.” Though he later received an honorary Academy Award, James Baskett (Uncle Remus) couldn’t attend the movie’s Atlanta premiere because of segregation laws.

Last week, a Walt Disney World Resort guest noticed that a vinyl record changed in the corner of the 1969 Moon Landing scene on Spaceship Earth. u/DrGhostbuster shared this photo on Reddit, explaining that the album switched from the Dumbo (1941) soundtrack to Lady and the Tramp (1955):

Anyone Else Notice The Vinyl Changes on Spaceship Earth?

According to a former Disney employee, Spaceship Earth cast members can swap the record for any period-appropriate Disney movies available in a backstage collection–except one.

“The attractions CMs go through and change it out every so often,” u/GillisNotGills wrote. “…They’re allowed to change the front vinyl to any of the ones they have in the collection except for Song of the South, which they still have in there.”

Related: Lightning Lane Melts Down at Disney World

Any update to Spaceship Earth is exciting for Disney Parks fans. Walt Disney Imagineering initially announced an overhaul of the former Future World attraction alongside other EPCOT projects celebrating Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary.

Unfortunately, Disney shelved the renovation amid budget cuts and supply shortages during the COVID-19 closures. Other abandoned EPCOT projects included a Mary Poppins (1964) ride in the U.K. World Showcase pavilion and an all-new PLAY! Pavilion in the World Discovery neighborhood.

Does Spaceship Earth need an update? What changes should Walt Disney Imagineers make to the World Celebration ride? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks experiences. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.