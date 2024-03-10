Disney World Cast Member Exposed for Deceiving Thousands of Guests

A deceiving practice among Disney World cast members has been exposed in a viral video. Did you know you were being lied to?

Disney World cast members are the engines that keep the Orlando-based Disney Resort running like clockwork, going above and beyond to provide exceptional service to all guests.

If you visit your favorite Disney Park — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and even Blizzard Beach Water Park — any of the Disney World restaurants and stores, and even locations at Disney Springs, you are sure to find Disney cast members ready to help you with a smile on their faces.

However, a deceiving practice common among Disney cast members was recently exposed in a viral video.

Instagram user @disneyvacationcouple recently posted a video racking up millions of views and thousands of interactions, exposing how millions of families have been lied to in their Disney vacations, revealing that “Cast member Chris from Orlando is likely the biggest liar you’ll ever meet at Disney World.”

The couple explained that guests who have met a cast member named “Chris” from Orlando, Florida, on their Disney trips have most likely been lied to, as this particular name tag is among the most common ones to wear when cast members forget their own, meaning that “Chris” is not their real name, and Orlando is not their hometown.

This practice is common among cast members, as they must always wear a name tag while in the parks, even if it means they have to assume a “fake identity” to comply with theme park rules and ensure a magical experience for all guests. The couple added that “Sam” and “Pat” from Orlando are also among the common backup badge aliases. You can click here to watch the video.

Wearing a different name tag is known among cast members as “wearing a loaner,” and several cast members have admitted to engaging in this deceiving yet harmless practice.

During a recent visit to Magic Kingdom, Inside the Magic encountered a couple of cast members wearing loaner name tags and caught them red-handed after telling them we would give them a cast compliment in the My Disney Experience Mobile app for their outstanding service and for making our visit even more memorable.

Of course, they informed us of their real names and hometowns so we could compliment them and recognize their exceptional performance after sharing a laugh at the situation.

If you ever encounter a cast member that made your visit to Disney World an even more magical experience, don’t hesitate to give them a cast compliment in the My Disney Experience Mobile App! Just make sure to get their real name and hometown to ensure they are getting the recognition they deserve.

Have you ever encountered a Disney cast member wearing a loaner name tag at the parks? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!