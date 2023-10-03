Disney Fans Taken from Queue, Escorted Out By Creepy Magic Kingdom Employee

Guests had a bizarre encounter at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, getting lured into an off-limits area.

Disney’s collection of theme parks, rides, attractions, restaurants, and shopping locales is absolutely astounding, with Disney theme park locations spanning across the entire globe. While each one of these locations may be different, featuring unique restaurants, rides, and experiences, the overall Disney Park experience still remains.

Whether it’s walking through Main Street U.S.A. or seeing a stunning princess castle, there are a lot of shared experiences at each Disney park, whether you’re in France or California.

A common thread between each Disney resort is the rides. Guests can experience some of the most iconic Disney park rides and attractions at each of these locations, ranging from dark rides to thrill rides. Some of the most beloved attractions include Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Splash Mountain, though this water ride closed permanently at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World earlier this year.

This was done to make way for a new ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This new take on a classic attraction will feature the titular Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. However, Tokyo Disneyland will keep its original version of Splash Mountain despite this remodel.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open sometime in 2024 at both Disneyland Park in Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

As we’ve covered many times here at Inside the Magic, there is no dark ride more iconic than Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Sure, classic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and even newer attractions like Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Rwilay are all fantastic rides, but none can be compared to the legendary status of the Haunted Mansion. This dark ride is so popular that it can be found at nearly every Disney resort, including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

While the name may change from country to country, it’s become a staple of a Disney theme park to feature a haunted house in some fashion. Some guests may actually grow tired of this experience entirely due to how many times they’ve ridden it. We could never imagine growing sick of such a beloved attraction, but we can understand getting tired of rides.

This is where some Disney magic can come into play. Disney cast members go to great lengths to ensure guests have a great time at the various parks and resorts, allowing guests to create some truly magical memories that will last a lifetime. These interactions can elevate a somewhat mundane experience into something absolutely terrific, which is exactly what happened for one group recently at the Walt Disney World Resort.

A guest stated they had just gotten into line for Haunted Mansion when a cast member approached them. “[The cast member] asked if we’d like to see a special area and skip the line. Of course, we said yes. He brought us to a side door where we went into a small, dark hallway with interesting mansion features.”

“He then had us sign the “Book of Condolences.” The end of the hallway had a door that immediately led to the first room of the attraction, and we walked right in. It was amazing and made our day.”

The guest finished their story with a question, asking if this experience was rare and why they were chosen. “it’s just a little random pixie dusting CMs are allowed to do if they feel like it. you were chosen,” responded one fan.

We can honestly say we’ve never had this happen to us, but we really hope one day to have this amazing experience. Haunted Mansion is already a fantastic attraction on its own, but this special little “pixie dust” moment truly transformed it into something special.

Have you ever had this happen to you? What's your most magical Disney park memory?