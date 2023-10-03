Disney Guests Locked Out of Park After Tickets Sell Out

After the website confirms it has sold out, hundreds of Disney World guests are locked out of entering one of the parks for a special ticketed event. Here’s what you need to know.
Which Disney World Event Is This Article About?
Those looking to get into Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) on select nights for a special ticketed event are running out of options as multiple nights have sold out already, and we’re not even in November.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is an independently ticketed event hosted at Magic Kingdom Park within Disney World. Scheduled for 2023, this festive celebration will occur over 25 specific evenings, commencing on November 9 and concluding on December 22.
Ticket prices for this event vary between $159 and $199 per person. Interested individuals can currently purchase tickets.
The party dates are:
- November 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30
- December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15
During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park, many attractions will remain open for attendees. This event is often considered worthwhile by those seeking shorter wait times for rides and a less crowded park experience.
Which Days Have Sold Out for Mickey’s Christmas Party?
According to the official WDW website, three dates have already sold out. This means guests who did not purchase a ticket to this event will be locked out throughout Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
The dates that have sold out so far are the following:
- November 9 and 10 (opening week for this event)
- December 14 (but the website has now added more tickets for this specific day)
Although many Disney news outlets are reporting on December 14 being sold out, Inside The Magic can confirm that Disney has added more tickets, and that date is no longer sold out as of 9:48 a.m. on October 3.
Mickey’s Christmas Party is a premier and unique festive event where guests can enjoy all sorts of Holiday fun. This Christmastime event is magic for the entire family, from riding your favorite attractions to enjoying fireworks and seeing a parade.
