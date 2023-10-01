Thousands Mourn Disney Attraction, Immediately Removed Forever Following Explosion

One Disney offering went out with a major bang, and thousands were around to watch it.

If you are planning on visiting any of the Disney parks, one thing that you can nearly always count on is that something is being updated, changed, refurbished, or built. Although a majority of the theme park will be operational and in use.

Rides are constantly being refurbished; lands are being added, attractions are being built; facades and storefronts are being touched up, pavement is being replaced, and so much more. Disney has to constantly keep up the appearance that they are brand-new with top-tier finishing and theming, but over time, guests can create wear and tear on the parks, and rides need maintenance. This means that to obtain the look of perfection, the park has to look imperfect for a small amount of time.

At any Disney park, there is always going to be something that you have set on your to-do list. Whether it is to ride Pirates of the Caribbean, hop on a doom buggy at the Haunted Mansion, sing along to “it’s a small world”, blast into space on Space Mountain, or ride the wildest ride in the wilderness on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

At Walt Disney World, there are also tons of shows and parades like Fantasmic!, Happily Ever After, Festival of Fantasy, EPCOT Forever, and more that have fans traveling from all parts of the world to see the stunning entertainment spectaculars that only Disney can produce.

During the 50th anniversary, Walt Disney World did have some special offerings like distinct cavalcades with characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mosue, Donald, Goofy, Chip and Dale, and more. On top of that, there was a new nighttime show at Magic Kingdom called Disney Enchantment and at EPCOT called Harmonious.

Both shows were meant to last past the 50th anniversary, but guest complaints left Disney having to make the tough choice to scrap the tens of millions they put into the entertainment and bring back past entertainment as they returned to the drawing board.

At Disneyland Paris, the 30th anniversary came to an end just yesterday.

The park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the park continues to expand, we were finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary over the past year, which came to an end on September 30.

Sleeping Beauty Castle was lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang had their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there was an all-new song for the celebration that sent a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that was just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed how the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

There was new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse looked chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminated Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter also debuted, and so much more.

Dream… and Shine Brighter has been a beloved addition to Disneyland Paris over the past year, with Ready for the Ride being a top hit on Spotify.

During the final performance, thousands gathered at Disneyland Paris to say goodbye to the beloved show and attraction offering.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared the massive crowds that showed up for final shows.

🫧 Extra pyrotechnics for the final day of “Dream… and Shine Brighter”

🫧 Extra pyrotechnics for the final day of "Dream… and Shine Brighter" pic.twitter.com/9RAR8ldouq — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 30, 2023

Below, you can see the extra pyrotechnics that were added during the purple castle explosion.

Many quickly recognized that the pyro was far more explosive than usual. Nata but Spooky replied to the video stating:

“We’ve got way more pyro left for Dream and Shine Brighter than we should what are we going to do with it?” “Let’s us ALL of it on the last day”

"We've got way more pyro left for Dream and Shine Brighter than we should what are we going to do with it?" "Let's us ALL of it on the last day" — Nata but spooky ✨ (@TheNatarandall) September 30, 2023

After the show, the crowd erupted with massive cheers; below you can see the high crowd levels thanks to DLP Report.

🫧 The blue and purple post-show crowd in Town Square. A testament to the huge popularity of “Dream… and Shine Brighter”

🫧 The blue and purple post-show crowd in Town Square. A testament to the huge popularity of "Dream… and Shine Brighter" pic.twitter.com/kivhfEVDy2 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 30, 2023

Adding more pyro to Disney is becoming a more common occurrence as of late. Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant or Sleeping Beauty Castle is once again up in flames, but in a good way. Fire effects are now returning to Disney Dreams! rhe nighttime spectacular.

As reported, only one side is currently setting itself aflame due to the ongoing refurbishment going on within the castle. The show returned as part of the 30th anniversary grand finale celebrations and is continuing on past the anniversary’s end.

Things at Disneyland Paris have sadly taken a turn as of late.

Recently, we reported that Disneyland Paris had new signage asking guests to stay out of the parks between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day if they want to avoid the large crowds that the theme park boasts.

A ticket to Disneyland Paris starts at $119 euros with transportation, so it is highly unlikely that leaving the park for seven hours is feasible or a good idea for guests who are visiting Paris and do not live there. It also creates panic for tourists who are coming for the first time, expecting to enjoy their day, and immediately seeing that the theme park is advising them to leave for the majority of the day.

During the past few months, the Disneyland Paris Resort (formerly recognized as the EuroDisney Resort) has encountered a sequence of cancellations. While these challenges are not directly connected to the ongoing issues, protests are not a novel occurrence in Paris. Unionized Cast Members of the Disneyland Paris Resort have previously convened in Main Street USA and the Sleeping Beauty Castle to voice their need for improved wages and workers’ rights. Consequently, these demonstrations have resulted in noteworthy cancellations and temporary closures of the theme parks.

“The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

On top of that, Disneyland Paris is being hit with allegations from guests that speak of mold being found in rooms, as well as rooms being found excessively dirty.

