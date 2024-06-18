Emergency Advisory: Warning Issued Amid Dangerous Crowding at Disney World

A Walt Disney World Resort cast member issued an emergency advisory on Monday after multiple dangerous crowding incidents at Disney Springs. The problem began with the premiere of Disney Dreams That Soar, a nightly drone show at the shopping and dining district.

The nighttime spectacular is one of the only free offerings at Walt Disney World Resort. Unlike Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, it’s free to enter and park at Disney Springs. Guests can view the Disney drone show without spending a dime.

Naturally, guests are taking advantage. Disney Dreams That Soar has been canceled multiple times in the last few weeks due to dangerous crowd-crush incidents and technical issues. In early June, a drone crashed and fell near guests. It took some guests almost an hour to walk to their cars.

Walt Disney World Resort announced Disney Dreams That Soar last month. The show premiered on May 24, and Disney Park guests hoped the chaos would die down a few weeks later.

Unfortunately, the situation has worsened, according to a Disney Springs cast member. Redditor u/wednesdayschild_ begged guests to listen to cast members during Disney Dreams that Soar:

“if you’re visiting Disney Springs for the drone show, PLEASE be respectful and listen to the crowd control [cast members]! stay to the right and keep it moving. that is all.”

The Disney cast member warned that injuries were inevitable if guests continued behaving recklessly.

“People could get injured or die,” they explained. “Did you see the videos from the first night of the drone show? Those crowd control [cast members] are there for a very important reason; they’re underpaid and underrespected when they’re just trying to keep people safe.”

The social media user had some advice for guests hoping to see the Disney Dreams That Soar drone show safely:

“I will say that the foot traffic for the 9pm show was NUTS, but it calmed down significantly for the 10:45 show.”

Follow all Disney cast member instructions, especially in crowds. They’re trained to direct people safely.

Have you attended Disney Dreams that Soar at Disney Springs? Did you feel safe in the crowd? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.