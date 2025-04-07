Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is widely considered to be the most magical place on the entire planet. The only other such places that exist are the five Disneyland resorts around the world (unless you’re more of a Universal Studios fan, of course).

Teeming with characters from your favorite Disney movies, with themed lands home to many attractions, Disney World is a place where dreams come true, a place where you can reconnect with your inner child and forget all about the worries and strife of adulthood.

Recent years, however, have seen the magical Disney brand somewhat tarnished by emerging slasher flicks that have nabbed now-fair-game Disney characters who’ve entered the public domain. Low-budget horror flicks like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2022) and Mickey’s Mouse Trap (2024) are just two of a growing number of examples (great titles, though, we must admit).

But, at least the parks are being left alone, though. Right..?

It’s fair to say that Walt Disney World is a “world” in its own right — after all, it’s twice the size of Manhattan, New York! So, it stands to reason that the popular theme park resort would eventually get the open-world video game treatment in some shape or form.

While there’s absolutely no official open-world Disney World game in development, rumor has it that the highly anticipated upcoming video game sequel “Grand Theft Auto VI” (stylized as “GTA VI”) will feature a parodied version of the beloved Orlando resort.

Despite being first and foremost action-packed games involving car thefts and heists, the “GTA” games are also known for satirizing relatable, real-world things like social media, celebrities, movies, and lots more. And now, Disney World could be next in line to get the “GTA” treatment, with the rumored “Fairyland” doubling as the world-famous destination.

Every “GTA” game takes place in a fictitious American location based on a real state/city: Liberty City is based on New York City, San Andreas is a state comprised of Los Santos (Los Angeles), Las Venturas (Las Vegas), and San Fierro (San Francisco), while Vice City — the setting for the upcoming sequel — is Rockstar’s answer to Miami, Florida.

While the trailer doesn’t appear to reveal anything remotely resembling a theme park resort (which hasn’t stopped eagle-eyed fans from hitting “refresh” over and over since the trailer premiered well over a year ago), many fans are convinced one will make an appearance.

Since the trailer dropped in December 2023, fans have been flocking to Reddit to discuss the possibility of seeing an active theme park resort modeled around Disney World in the game. But, whether or not it would be as accessible as its real-world counterpart is another matter.

Check out the official trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI” below:

Like its many predecessors, “GTA” will be an R-rated title, so the idea of allowing players into an otherwise family-friendly theme park resort to wreak havoc will likely not go down well with many people (and understandably so).

Perhaps, then, if the game does feature the rumored Fairyland, it might be a place where players are forced to surrender arms and simply enjoy all the attractions on offer. Similarly, Rockstar’s previous open-world game “Red Dead Redemption 2” (2018) features a Native American campsite where you are unable to cause harm to any living person or creature.

With all that said, Disney fans would undoubtedly love to play an actual open-world Walt Disney World Resort game. While “Kinect: Disneyland Adventures” (2011) and the more recent “Disney Dreamlight Valley” (2023) come pretty close to offering up virtual re-creations of the beloved destination, being able to fully explore and enjoy a living, breathing digitized version would likely be a huge hit with fans, even if it isn’t under the Disney banner.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” will be released onto all major consoles during the fall of 2025.

