NEW: Disney World Eliminates Covid-Era Protocol, Enters Exciting New Era

Things just got a lot, lot different at Walt Disney World, but in a good way.

Whether guests plan to visit Disney World during Easter, Christmas, or on New Year’s Eve, there’s hardly ever a “bad” time to take a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Due to the resort’s sheer size and volume of attractions, guests can easily spend a week or more exploring Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, though there’s far more in store outside of the four main theme parks.

During their stay, guests can also rest and relax at Disney’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, assuming they are open. As Disney World enters the summer season, so have its water parks, with the resort confirming that Typhoon Lagoon is once again open.

Typhoon Lagoon Reopens, Blizzard Beach Returning in Disney World

Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has officially reopened today, May 1, 2025, giving guests a new place to explore during their Disney World vacation. The water park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and it comes as Blizzard Beach shuts down for its brief refurbishment.

Guests shouldn’t worry, though, as Blizzard Beach will reopen on May 21. Once this frigid-themed park opens, guests will have access to both of Disney’s water parks, something not seen since before COVID-19. Before the pandemic, Disney operated its two water parks at the same time. However, for the last several years, the resort has opted to keep one open and one closed.

With the reopening of Typhoon Lagoon today and Blizzard Beach later this month, Walt Disney World is simultaneously returning to normal and taking a step into an exciting new direction. What’s even better is Disney World’s water park deal, which allows guests staying at a Disney Resort to enjoy free water park admission on the day of their arrival.

This year is already a big one for Walt Disney World, with the resort starting construction on some of its largest and most impactful expansion projects to date. Over at Animal Kingdom, work has already begun on overhauling the park’s DinoLand U.S.A., a prehistoric land filled with creatures, both alive and extinct.

DinoLand has been a part of Animal Kingdom since the park opened in 1998, but has continued to spark controversy over its rather “tacky” theming. Disney first revealed it had plans to retheme DinoLand back in 2022, reformatting its plans with each passing year. In 2024, Disney confirmed that two new franchises would headline the reimagined DinoLand, Encanto and Indiana Jones, as it shifts away from Dinosaurs into a more tropical, South America-inspired hub.

