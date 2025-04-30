The Countdown Is On for Disney’s Next Big Event

With spring winding down and Disney fans already looking ahead to their next vacation plans, the buzz is growing around one of Walt Disney World’s most beloved seasonal events: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. And if history is any indication, the official announcement about 2025’s event dates could be just around the corner.

Each year, Disney typically aligns its Halloween party announcement with its “Halfway to Halloween” celebration—a marketing moment that usually drops in late April or early May. Looking at previous years, this timing holds steady: the party dates were revealed on April 28 in 2022, April 20 in 2023, and May 6 in 2024. So, yeah, we’re right in that window now. If you’re refreshing Disney’s website or social feeds every few hours, you’re not alone.

That anticipation isn’t just for show. These parties are huge. Fans plan entire vacations around them, and once the tickets go on sale, they disappear fast—especially for the earlier, more budget-friendly nights in August. In fact, some of the August 2024 dates sold out by the end of July, proving just how eager guests are to get into the spooky spirit well before fall officially begins.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is hosted at Magic Kingdom and runs on select nights from early August through October 31. The event transforms the park into a Halloween wonderland, complete with special entertainment like the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, a Halloween-themed fireworks show, rare character sightings, trick-or-treating stations, and plenty of spooky snacks. Costumes are encouraged for guests of all ages, and it’s one of the few times you’ll see the park fully decked out in Halloween décor—complete with Mickey-shaped pumpkins lining Main Street, U.S.A.

Last year, the event kicked off on August 9 and ran for a record-breaking 38 nights. That early start surprised some people, but it ended up working out well—especially for families looking to squeeze in some Halloween fun before the school year picked up speed. If Disney follows a similar pattern in 2025, you can expect the first night of the party to land within the first or second week of August.

Once Disney makes the announcement, tickets usually go on sale not long after—sometimes even the same day. In recent years, Disney Resort hotel guests have gotten early access to tickets, with general sales opening shortly afterward. While exact prices haven’t been released for 2025 yet, fans in the forums are already predicting another price bump. Some speculate that the least expensive nights in August could see a $10 increase, while the more expensive October dates might inch up a bit as well.

Pricing aside, the demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Last year’s event sold out completely, with some dates disappearing within days of going on sale. That kind of demand only fuels the speculation and excitement each spring as fans wait for Disney to drop the dates.

There’s also some chatter online about whether Disney will refresh the entertainment lineup. While the Boo-to-You Parade and Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular remain staples of the event, some fans have said they wouldn’t mind seeing something new added—like updated stage shows or ride overlays. On the flip side, others argue that the traditions are what make the event so special, and changing too much could backfire. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney adds a fresh twist or two to keep things interesting, especially with how much attention they’ve been giving to seasonal events in recent years.

And let’s not forget the merchandise. Every year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party brings exclusive items like themed popcorn buckets, Spirit Jerseys, pins, and other collectibles that guests clamor to grab. These pieces often end up on resale sites at marked-up prices the same night they drop, so if you’re a collector, it’s another reason to buy your party ticket early.

So what can guests do while waiting for the official announcement? First, keep your eyes on Disney’s “Halfway to Halloween” campaign. That’s usually where the first clues pop up. Disney has leaned into that seasonal teaser more and more each year, using it as a launching pad to showcase Halloween merch, snacks, and party details.

Second, if you’re hoping to attend one of the earlier party nights in August or score a ticket for Halloween night itself, have your calendar—and credit card—ready. Once tickets are released, those tend to be the first to go. Booking a Disney Resort stay can also give you an advantage with early ticket access, so it’s something to consider if you’re planning a fall vacation.

At the end of the day, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party continues to be one of the most anticipated seasonal events at Walt Disney World. Between the entertainment, atmosphere, and unique experiences, it’s easy to see why fans are so eager for Disney to release the 2025 dates. And with the clock ticking on April, it won’t be long before we have them in hand.