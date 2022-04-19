Multiple RARE Disney Characters Spotted at Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Anima Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs. Filled with rides, restaurants, entertainment offerings, and more, families love visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth for vacations.

One of the best aspects of visiting Walt Disney World is meeting some of our favorite characters. Mickey and friends, the Disney Princesses, and more are always out and about in the theme parks greeting Guests and taking the perfect photo.

But it’s no lie that when a rare character makes an appearance, it’s an even more magical moment! I’m talking Robin Hood and Friar Tuck, some of the Disney villains, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, and even Pinocchio!

For Earth Week, which is taking place this week, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is bringing out some of the rarest characters of all. And the best news is that you can now hug these rare characters as Disney has eliminated social distancing at character meet and greets.

If you were not aware, when Disney World reopened in July 2020, they brought along some reimagined ways for Guests to spot characters, including on pop-up cavalcades at the theme parks and other surprise appearances of characters frolicking around, such as Joy and Pooh in the fields at EPCOT or Pooh and friends at Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom.

However, as the world fights the ongoing pandemic, Disney brought socially distanced meet and greets and socially distanced character dining back to the Parks. But yesterday marked another big day for Disney Guests as you can once again hug Mickey Mouse and friends because Disney is doing away with the social distancing.

This means that you can get autographs and hugs from the rare characters who are out and about this week!

Yesterday, Gypsy Moth from A Bug’s Life was spotted inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom giving out autographs and hugs. Characters Photos Blog took to Twitter to share photos, writing:

Gypsy Moth from “a bug’s life” has joined Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for a special #EarthWeek Meet’n’Greet. Today also marks the return of up-close encounters, hugs and autographs at @WaltDisneyWorld. (📸:@360DegreesofDis) #rarecharacters #DisneyParks

Some of the other characters spotted include the hyenas, Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, from The Lion King, Kenai and Koda from Brother Bear, and Kevin and Russel from Up.

360° of Disney took to Twitter to share photos of these rare characters, writing:

These rare characters will be out this week only for Earth Week at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Have you ever spotted a rare Disney character at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.