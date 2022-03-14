Disney Adds Massive Annual Passholder Perk Offering Major Savings

Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders are given much more than access to booking reservations to the Disney Parks.

Throughout the year, Disney offers exclusive discounts and perks that are only available to those who hold the Annual Passes.

At this point, the selling of Annual Passes has not returned at Walt Disney World Resort. While the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, and Disney Pixie Dust passes are all still noted on the website, they are all listed as “unavailable” and have not been available for purchase since November of last year.

Current Annual Passholders can still renew their passes online, meaning that they are in a select group when it comes to accessing massive benefits and perks that come with being a passholder.

That’s why, if you are a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholer, you need to get to shopDisney quick!

Through March 17, Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders can now get 25% off their purchases of $75.00 or more.

To take advantage of this perk, you’ll have to link your Disney Annual Pass to your shopDisney account, if you haven’t done so already. From there, just sign into your shopDisney account and place all the items you want to purchase in your bag. Enter the code “WDW25” at checkout and you’re all set! Please keep in mind that select merchandise, including non-Disney branded items, are not eligible for this discount.

shopDisney is the official home of all Disney merchandise. The online store carries just about anything Disney-themed you could imagine, including Park collections, Ears, as well as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar merchandise, and much more.

