Confirmed: One of Disney’s Most Popular Shows Is Coming Back in 2025

The air may still be warm in Central Florida, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited about the spookiest time of the year at Walt Disney World. The return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party always brings anticipation, but this year, there’s even more reason to celebrate: the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular is officially coming back to Magic Kingdom for the 2025 Halloween season.

Disney has yet to release exact dates for the event, but we know the show’s return is locked in thanks to a recently posted audition notice. It’s a strong signal that preparations are already underway, and that the Sanderson Sisters will once again take the stage to cast their wickedly fun spell over guests.

Every year, the Spelltacular brings the world of Hocus Pocus to life in front of Cinderella Castle. Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson return from the grave for one night only—or rather, multiple nights—to throw the ultimate Halloween party.

But of course, they can’t do it alone. With the help of some of Disney’s most sinister villains, they attempt to brew a potion that will give them unlimited power for the evening. The result is a dazzling mix of pyrotechnics, stage effects, singing, dancing, and just enough mischief to make it unforgettable.

The audition call gives us a deeper look into what’s to come. Disney Live Entertainment is seeking female-presenting vocalists to play the Sanderson Sisters. Performers need to be able to sing in harmony, move well on stage, and have a flair for comic timing. Each sister has her own personality and vibe, which means casting the right trio is essential to delivering the show’s signature blend of spooky and silly.

Winifred, the oldest and most powerful of the three, is equal parts brilliant and dramatic. She runs the show, and she knows it. Mary, the middle sister, is loyal and quirky, known for sniffing out children and supporting Winifred with enthusiasm.

Then there’s Sarah, the youngest, who flutters around the stage with a siren’s voice and an airheaded charm. The chemistry between the three performers is key to pulling the audience into their world.

In addition to vocalists, Disney is also recruiting dancers to bring even more energy to the stage. The call specifically asks for jazz-trained dancers who are comfortable with various styles, including commercial, Fosse, and hip hop. These performers don’t just dance—they interact directly with the Sanderson Sisters, adding life and movement to every scene.

If you’ve ever been to the Halloween party, you know that the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular isn’t just a stage show—it’s a major part of what makes the night special. Guests camp out early for a good view, kids and adults alike belt out lines from the movie, and the entire area comes alive with excitement once the music starts.

The show is exclusive to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which takes place on select nights from August through October. Tickets sell out fast, especially in the weeks leading up to Halloween. And while there’s no official word on ticket availability yet, it’s safe to assume that Disney will once again pack the calendar with event nights, giving guests plenty of chances to experience the spooky fun.

There’s something extra magical about this particular piece of Halloween entertainment. Maybe it’s the nostalgia of seeing the Sanderson Sisters on stage, or maybe it’s the rare chance to see villains like Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, and Maleficent all in one place. Whatever the reason, fans were thrilled to see signs of the show’s return—especially since Disney had remained quiet about its 2025 plans until now.

So even though summer is still a few months away, Halloween lovers can start planning their costumes, booking their trips, and preparing to chant “I put a spell on you!” along with thousands of others in front of Cinderella Castle. The Spelltacular is back—and it’s bound to be even more wicked this year.