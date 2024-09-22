Halloween Becomes Limited at Disney World, Well Before October

If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World this year, you’ve about run out of chances.

It’s that spooky time of year again, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is proving to be as popular as ever! If you’ve been dreaming about spending a night at Magic Kingdom dressed in your favorite costume, enjoying special trick-or-treating spots, exclusive entertainment, and some of the rarest character meet-and-greets Disney has to offer, you might want to act fast.

Tickets are selling fast, and there are only three dates left with availability: Sunday, October 20; Monday, October 21; and Sunday, October 27. We don’t expect that they’ll be available through the end of this month.

Pricing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The prices for the remaining dates are a bit of a mixed bag depending on the day you plan to attend. If you’re aiming for either October 20 or 21, you’re looking at $189.00 plus tax for guests 10 and older. For the younger crowd, ages 3-9, the cost is slightly lower at $179.00 plus tax.

But if your heart is set on October 27, you’ll need to be prepared for the highest price tag of the three. For that night, tickets are $199.00 plus tax for adults and $189.00 plus tax for kids.

Sure, those prices might be a little steep compared to a typical park day, but Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an entirely different experience.

The special parade, fireworks show, Halloween overlays on select attractions, and minimal waiting in line are all things you’ll enjoy. Not to mention the fun of trick-or-treating through Magic Kingdom and seeing the Disney World park all decked out in festive, spooky decor.

Sold-Out Nights: What You Missed

If you were hoping for a mid-week date or a weekend night in October, you’re unfortunately out of luck. All Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday dates have already sold out. Yep, that’s right – every single one! It seems this year’s party is even more in demand, likely because of how magical Halloween at Disney feels, and this year, people are showing up in full force to experience it.

The good news? Sundays and Mondays still offer plenty of fun, and for some, these may actually be the better nights to attend. The crowds tend to be slightly lighter compared to weekend nights, and you’ll still get to experience everything that makes the event special.

Is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Worth It?

If you’re wondering whether or not it’s worth snagging one of these remaining dates, let’s break it down a bit more. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of Disney’s most unique seasonal events, offering an after-hours experience that gives you access to Magic Kingdom without the typical park crowds.

On top of that, there’s exclusive Halloween entertainment like the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular (a fan favorite) and Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade, featuring some of Disney’s most infamous villains.

The cherry on top is the Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show. It’s one of the only times during the year you can catch this explosive display, and it’s packed with plenty of spooky fun for the whole family.

A Few Tips for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

If you’re planning to attend one of the remaining dates, here are a few tips to help make the most of your evening:

Arrive Early – Even though the event officially starts at 7:00 p.m., guests with tickets are allowed to enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4:00 p.m.. Take advantage of that extra time to hop on some rides and grab dinner before the Halloween festivities start. Plan Your Night – With so much to do, it can be hard to decide what’s most important. Check out the entertainment schedule ahead of time and plan which shows or character meet-and-greets you don’t want to miss. Dress Up – Part of the fun of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is seeing all the incredible costumes people come up with! Remember, Disney has some costume guidelines, so make sure you review those before arriving. Trick-or-Treating – Don’t forget to grab your trick-or-treat bag when you arrive, and hit as many of the candy spots as you can! Even adults get to join in on the fun.

Just be sure to grab your tickets fast, because at the rate they’re going, they won’t be available for long!