Disney Springs Expansion Reaches New Heights; Grand-Opening Puts Guests on New Level

A Disney Springs expansion project has now been completed, welcoming vacation guests who want to experience something new and different.

A Hidden Space Is Now Open at Disney Springs — And It’s Changing the Vibe and Expansion

As the sun sets over Disney Springs, guests strolling past the water’s edge are beginning to notice something new — and no, it’s not another retail shop or snack kiosk. It’s higher up, quieter, and more elevated — literally and figuratively.

For years, Disney Springs has undergone dramatic transformations — from the demolition of once-beloved stores to the mysterious shuttering of long-standing eateries. With every closure comes a murmur of speculation: What’s next? What’s Disney planning behind the scenes?

Today, however, that speculation turns to revelation. A revamped location has quietly opened its doors — or more accurately, its sliding roof panels — bringing with it a fresh experience that may redefine how guests dine, unwind, and soak in the Florida evening. So what’s changed, and why does it matter?

A Sleek New Space With a View

STK Orlando, the high-end steakhouse known for its modern flair and upscale menu, has officially completed a major refurbishment to its upper-level terrace — and it’s not just cosmetic. The once-exposed patio has been transformed into a fully enclosed dining space with panoramic views of Disney Springs’ shimmering waterfront.

Sliding roof panels now allow staff to adapt the setting depending on Florida’s famously fickle weather. In the heat of the day, the space can open up to sunshine. By nightfall, built-in heaters and a sleek enclosure keep guests cozy under the stars.

It’s more than just a terrace. It’s a statement.

While the main indoor dining rooms of STK remain business as usual, this newly enhanced space adds versatility to the restaurant’s offerings. Available most weekend evenings, the terrace is also bookable for private events — a smart move considering the increasing number of celebrations, corporate gatherings, and Disney-adjacent events that flow through Disney Springs every week.

Why This Quiet Opening Signals Something Bigger

On the surface, it may seem like just another dining upgrade — a restaurant expanding its seating with a nice view. But look closer, and this move fits into a larger pattern Disney Springs has been carefully shaping over the past few years.

Since 2021, the Springs has closed numerous shops and locations — some quietly, some with fanfare — leading many fans and analysts to speculate whether Disney is preparing for a broader reimagining of the area. Each new project that emerges from these vacant spaces, however subtle, tells part of a bigger story.

This new terrace at STK hints at an evolving vision: a shift toward more atmospheric, immersive, and multi-purpose spaces. The addition of event-ready environments that blend comfort with style, especially those capitalizing on scenic views, suggests a push to make Disney Springs more than just a shopping and dining hub — but an experience-driven destination in itself.

And with EPCOT wrapping up its multi-year transformation and Magic Kingdom’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on the horizon, it’s clear that Disney is applying the same level of strategic refreshment to its entertainment district.

What Guests Can Expect at the New Terrace

If you’re heading to Disney Springs this weekend, here’s what to know:

Where to find it: The enclosed terrace is located on the upper level of STK Orlando, overlooking the water on the Springs-facing side of the building.

When it’s open: Typically available Friday through Sunday evenings, though availability may vary depending on weather and event bookings.

Why it’s worth a visit: Besides the prime waterfront view, the space offers a more intimate and climate-controlled experience — perfect for date nights, celebrations, or simply enjoying a quieter evening above the bustle below.

The Bigger Picture: Is This the Future of a Disney Springs Expansion?

With a carefully redesigned terrace now open and more refurbishments likely on the horizon, Disney Springs continues its quiet evolution. Unlike the big-budget expansions in the parks, changes here often arrive without the fanfare — but their impact is just as meaningful.

As Disney pivots toward more curated experiences that invite guests to linger longer — not just spend — locations like the new STK terrace show the company is thinking about more than capacity. They’re investing in ambiance, flexibility, and long-term guest appeal.

Could this be the start of a new era for Disney Springs — one focused on atmosphere over attraction?

Only time (and perhaps another sliding roof panel) will tell.

Source: WDWMagic