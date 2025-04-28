Disney to Demolish Original Walt Disney Attractions, New Plan Revealed

Tokyo Disney Resort has dropped some big news — and longtime fans might want to brace themselves. According to newly released concept art and a statement from the Oriental Land Company, a major expansion and reimagining of Adventureland is being seriously considered. If the early blueprints are anything to go by, the overhaul could mean saying goodbye to some of the park’s most iconic attractions.

Early Plans Hint at a Bold New Adventureland

The artwork, developed by Walt Disney Imagineering, reveals a dramatically different landscape for Adventureland. Beyond the borders of the current New Orleans-themed area and behind The Crystal Palace, familiar landmarks seem to vanish — including favorites like the Jungle Cruise, Enchanted Tiki Room, Swiss Family Treehouse, and the Western River Railroad station.

While the resort hasn’t issued a full breakdown yet, the art hints at a new chapter for the land — one that could look very different from the Adventureland Tokyo Disney fans have loved for decades.

New Additions: A South American Spin?

At first glance, the reimagined area seems heavily influenced by South and Central American landscapes, with a few Pixar surprises mixed in. Key highlights that sharp-eyed fans have spotted in the art include:

A large area resembling Paradise Falls from Up, complete with floating balloons overhead.

A New Orleans district expansion.

What looks like a rowboat ride, a new playground, and a fast-paced roller coaster.

An Omnidroid spinner ride and flying swings — possibly drawing inspiration from The Incredibles universe.

A large, mysterious show building tucked at the far side, potentially serving as a visual barrier for the nearby Westernland and Big Thunder Mountain attractions.

Again, these details are speculative, as Disney has not officially confirmed any of the specifics behind the illustration.

Where Are the Classics?

One of the most unsettling aspects of the new concept art is what’s not shown. Attractions like the Swiss Family Treehouse, Jungle Cruise, and Enchanted Tiki Room appear to be missing entirely. The Western River Railroad might survive in some form, given that most of its tracks run through Westernland, but its Adventureland station looks to be erased or relocated.

Considering that the Swiss Family Treehouse has been shuttered for years, its absence isn’t shocking. But seeing opening day icons like the Jungle Cruise and Tiki Room potentially on the chopping block hits harder.

A Trend Toward Modernization

This potential overhaul fits into a broader pattern: Tokyo Disneyland is steadily updating and modernizing ahead of its landmark 50th anniversary in 2033. Just recently, the park closed its original Space Mountain, and construction is already underway for an all-new version set to debut in 2027.

Tokyo Disney Resort has shown a willingness to pivot from tradition in favor of innovation — sometimes reworking even major plans after their initial announcement. (Remember when Tokyo DisneySea’s planned Frozen-only land expanded into the much larger Fantasy Springs project?)

Nothing’s Final — Yet

It’s important to keep in mind that this is still in the planning phase. Disney’s concept art often represents early visions that can (and frequently do) evolve over time. Guest feedback, logistical challenges, and design changes could reshape this project before it ever breaks ground.

Still, this first look sends a clear message: Tokyo Disneyland is gearing up for its future, and it’s not afraid to make bold moves, even if it means letting go of some beloved history.

For now, fans can only speculate — and hope that if classics like Jungle Cruise and Tiki Room do fade away, the new attractions will capture the same sense of wonder. Tokyo Disneyland is poised for a massive transformation, but one thing remains certain: Adventureland’s next generation is already on the horizon.

Would you be excited for an all-new Adventureland, or should Disney preserve more of its historic charm? Join the conversation!