Big News: Disney To Introduce Updated Splash Mountain This Year

The final remaining Splash Mountain attraction will be slightly different this summer as part of Tokyo Disney Resort’s Summer Cool-Off event.

Tokyo Disneyland is home to the only operating Splash Mountain ride in the world. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort closed their versions of the log flume ride in 2024 and transformed them into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme invites guests to help Princess Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), and Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley) throw a party, New Orleans style.

The United States Disney parks rethemed Splash Mountain largely due to controversy about its connection to Song of the South (1946). The film is widely banned in the United States for its sanitized depiction of life in the post-Civil War South for Black Americans and use of harmful stereotypes. Since Tokyo Disney Resort is operated by the Oriental Land Company (OLC) under licensing, it wasn’t affected by The Walt Disney Company’s decision to shutter Splash Mountain at its parks.

In the past, Tokyo Disneyland has offered a “Get Soaked MAX” overlay on Splash Mountain to help Disney Park guests cool off during the hot Tokyo summers. It included dynamic splashes and extra water sprays.

This week, Tokyo Disney Resort announced it will offer a “Get Soaked MAX Plus” version of Splash Mountain during this year’s Summer Cool-Off event. The overlay will feature even more dynamic splashes and water sprays, as well as effects that will even soak some onlookers and guests walking by the log flume ride.

The Summer Cool-Off event will take place at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from July 2 through September 15, 2025. It will also include a “Get Soaked” version of the Aquatopia ride and cool-down zones in Toontown, Adventureland, Harbor Splash, and the Caldera Corridor.

