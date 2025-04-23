Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Overhauling All Resort Hotels—New Changes To Take Effect in 8 Months

Composite image featuring iconic disney theme park landmarks: epcot's spaceship earth, cinderella castle, and the hollywood tower hotel, set against a dramatic sunset sky with Disney World hotels in the backdrop.

Credit: Disney Parks

It’s not every day that Disney World quietly rewrites the script on how guests experience its hotels—but that’s exactly what’s happening, and you might not even realize how much it could affect your next magical stay.

Mickey Mouse holding up a Disney World Resort hotels discounts image inside of Magic Kingdom.
Credit: Edited by Inside The Magic

Disney World Hotels Change: A Simpler Approach for 2026 Bookings

Imagine this: You’ve saved for months, maybe even years, to plan the perfect Disney vacation. You finally land a reservation at one of Walt Disney World’s stunning Moderate Resorts—but once you arrive, you find out your “Water View Room” isn’t exactly what you expected. That coveted “view” turns out to be a glimpse of a distant pool behind a few bushes. Disappointment sets in.

NEW: Disney announces early theme park entry, extended evening hours, and free water park admission on check-in day will return in 2026 for Disney Resort hotel Guests. Kids will receive a free dining plan (ages 3-9) when purchasing a dining plan as part of a package. – @DrewDisneyDude on X

It’s a common story, and Disney may finally be listening.

So, what’s changing—and what’s really behind this sudden resort refresh?

A family greets Goofy at a character dining experience in Disney World as it deals with tariffs.
Credit: Disney

New Disney World Resort Hotel Changes Announced

Disney has officially announced that beginning in 2026, the room categories at all Moderate Resorts at Walt Disney World will be streamlined. Instead of selecting from a somewhat confusing variety of view-based room types—such as “Garden View,” “Water View,” or “Woods View”—guests will now choose from just three primary categories:

  • Standard Room

  • Preferred Room

  • Room with King Bed

This new approach will apply to all major Moderate Resorts, including:

  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

But don’t panic—unique, themed rooms like the Royal Guest Rooms at Riverside will remain untouched for now, preserving the magic for those who seek that extra sparkle.

A man and his son with Rafiki and Timon at Disney's Animal Kingdom, at this Disney Park.
Credit: Disney

Why the Change—and Why Now?

On the surface, the change seems like a minor update, but it reveals a deeper strategy.

Disney appears to be moving toward greater transparency and simplicity in the booking process. View-based categories have long been a source of confusion and inconsistency, with guests often finding their room view didn’t match expectations. By shifting focus away from views and toward location and layout, Disney could be trying to reset guest expectations, reduce complaints, and improve satisfaction.

But there’s another factor at play: data. With years of guest feedback, Disney likely saw that most visitors prioritize proximity to dining, pools, or transportation hubs—rather than a scenic lake peek.

This move could also hint at larger changes coming to resort pricing structures. Simplified categories mean easier dynamic pricing models, which could help Disney better manage inventory and profit margins—especially as demand for Walt Disney World continues to skyrocket post-pandemic.

Mickey Mouse stands in front of Cinderella Castle in the new Walt Disney World commercial
Credit: Disney

What Guests Need to Know

The new categories won’t go into effect until 2026, and as of now, Disney’s online booking system has yet to reflect the updates. But the announcement comes just as 2026 vacation packages and theme park tickets were released, including the news that kids eat free with the Dining Plan next year—a bonus that’s sure to generate buzz.

Here’s what to keep in mind as you plan future trips:

  • Standard Rooms will likely be further from amenities but offer the best value.

  • Preferred Rooms will be closer to dining and transportation.

  • King Bed Rooms cater to couples or solo travelers wanting space over quantity.

For families or returning guests used to chasing that “perfect view,” the shift may take some getting used to. But for new visitors, the simplified system could make booking far less stressful—a welcome change for parents and planners alike.

The entrance sign to Disney World showcases Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The archway, highlighted by colorful flags, stands proudly against a backdrop of palm trees and a cloudy sky, perfectly capturing the enchanting spirit of Walt Disney World.
Credit: rickpilot_2000, Flickr

The Future of Disney World Hotels and Experiences

This update is more than a name change. It’s a philosophical shift in how Disney thinks about guest experiences. In a world where personalization is key and expectations are sky-high, clear and consistent communication matters.

By cutting down on the jargon and offering more straightforward choices, Disney is betting that less really is more—and that removing layers of confusion will make for a smoother, happier vacation planning experience.

Will it work? That remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure: the Disney resort experience is evolving, and 2026 could mark the start of a new chapter in how the magic begins—from the moment you click “book now.”

Planning a 2026 Walt Disney World vacation? What do you think of these changes—will they simplify your trip or take away some of the charm? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to Inside The Magic for the latest updates from the parks and beyond.

