NEW: Disney World Reducing Resort Guest Capacity Starting January 2026

Disney World is making a big adjustment starting next year.

Guests have a lot of options when it comes to planning and actually experiencing a Walt Disney World Vacation. Not only is there an abundance of rides and attractions to enjoy, but Disney World is also home to several prestigious restaurants as well, with Victoria & Albert’s, perhaps the resort’s most distinguished eatery, retaining its Michelin-star status in 2025.

After a long day at the parks, water parks, and Disney Springs, guests need somewhere to sleep. Walt Disney World also offers a wide range of hotel options. Guests can choose to stay off-property, a popular choice for those with a tighter budget, but guests staying on property have access to several key amenities and features that can really add magic to their stay.

Much like the rides themselves, there are many rules and regulations regarding Disney World hotels, with the number of guests being a crucial piece of information guests will need before they book. Disney recently made adjustments to its Fort Wilderness resort, specifically the campgrounds, making a decision that is likely to cause a lot of controversy in the theme park community.

Disney World Limiting Number of Campers Allowed at Fort Wilderness

Per Disney World’s official announcement, starting January 1, 2026, the total number of guests allowed per campsite will be reduced at Fort Wilderness. Previously, campsites could accommodate 10 guests, but this number will shrink to 8 in 2026.

The campgrounds have long been one of Disney World’s most unique resorts, allowing guests to set up their sites as they wish. It’s unclear what prompted this change, but campers who have previously traveled with 10 people at a time now have some decisions to make regarding their next trip.

Fort Wilderness is just one of dozens of hotels guests can stay at during their time at Walt Disney World, though it is certainly one of the most unique. Guests can choose to “rough it” and stay in their own tents and campers or go with official Disney World cabins. Guests who prefer a more traditional Walt Disney World hotel experience can stay at Fort Wilderness Lodge, which offers stunning rooms with a view and one of the most impressive hotel lobbies on property.

Much like the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, Fort Wilderness has undergone some significant changes in recent years, with the biggest upgrades coming to the cabins. For decades, the Cabins at Fort Wilderness offered travelers a rustic and rugged place to stay in between park days. However, in 2024, this changed, with Disney modernizing the cabins. This proved controversial, though the new “sleeker” cabins fall in line with Disney World’s recent efforts to modernize other locations across its Orlando resort.

