NEW: Disney World Raises Park Prices for 2026 but Also Offers a Rare Discount

The price of magic is going up once again in Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World has become one of the quintessential vacation destinations, not just in America but in the entire world. Thanks to its impressive and frankly quite daunting list of rides and attractions, a day simply isn’t enough to do all Walt Disney World has ot offer.

This is why, for many, a Walt Disney World vacation often lasts a week or even longer, ensuring travelers get ample time to see, do, eat, watch, and enjoy all there is to do at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Of course, this all comes with a price, quite a steep one, with the cost of tickets once again changing.

Disney World Raises Ticket Prices for 2026

Guests can now purchase Walt Disney World tickets through October 2026, and while not much has changed about the tickets specifically, visitors will notice prices have once again risen. The range of prices has not changed from this year to next, but a few prices have changed from 2024 to 2026, some rising and some falling.

One-day ticket prices for Disney World’s four main theme parks in 2026 range as follows:

Magic Kingdom : $139-$199 (lower end dropped from $144 to $139)

: $139-$199 (lower end dropped from $144 to $139) EPCOT: $129-$184 (higher end dropped from $194 to $184)

$129-$184 (higher end dropped from $194 to $184) Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $139-$199 (no change)

$139-$199 (no change) Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $119-$179 (higher end raised from $174 to $179)

When looking at current prices for Walt Disney World, guests will notice that one of the four parks has seen an increase in their upper range: Animal Kingdom. For 2026, Animal Kingdom ranges between $119 and $179, with the higher-end price rising $5 compared to 2025.

Animal Kingdom is typically the cheapest theme park in Walt Disney World, with Hollywood Studios being one of the most expensive. Magic Kingdom is typically always the priciest option at Walt Disney World, with EPCOT landing somewhere below it and Hollywood Studios, but above Animal Kingdom.

Guests can start planning and booking a Disney World vacation package right now for tickets and hotel stays through October 31, 2026. Reservations require a $200 minimum deposit.

Yesterday, we covered that Walt Disney World was about to release tickets for 2026, speculating that prices would rise again. Obviously, we were right, though it doesn’t take an expert to see a trend when it comes to Disney’s pricing structure. Over the last decade, prices for both Disney World and Disneyland resorts have steadily increased, with the cost of additional services like dining and Lightning Lane also rising.

It’s important to note that prices for dates between October and December 2026 have not yet been revealed, meaning they could be higher or lower. Given that the winter months are some of Walt Disney World’s busiest times of the year, especially November and December, it’s possible prices continue to rise for these months.

While prices increase, Disney World has made efforts to make the parks more affordable, offering special limited-time deals and discounts. This year, guests staying at select Walt Disney World hotels can enjoy free admission to both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks.

Disney also recently cut down the cost of select hotels for guests with an active Disney+ membership. This deal applies to hotels like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Art of Animation, and Saratoga Springs, among others.

