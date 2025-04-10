Disney World Slashes Prices Down to Under $100, but There’s a Big Catch

Visiting Disney World just got a whole lot cheaper, but there’s a big catch.

Related: Disney Guests Will Have To Pay for the Monorail This Summer–Here’s How

Few places are as magical as Walt Disney World, with the iconic Orlando, Florida, theme park resort featuring some of the most popular rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants in the country. From classics like Space Mountain and Spaceship Earth to dazzling live performances of Beauty and the Beast, there’s a lot to do and explore inside Disney World.

This is why many guests choose to spend a full week at the resort, giving them ample time to soak in all of the fun and magic. However, this means travelers will need a nice place to rest their heads before and after their day at the parks. Thankfully, guests can pick between dozens of hotels and decide where to book based on a number of options and amenities.

Some travelers may opt to choose non-Disney resorts to save some cash, though Disney is introducing some hefty discounts for several hotels on-property that may make guests reconsider what Disney World has to offer.

Disney World Announces New Hotel Deal for Disney+ Subscribers

Related: Big Mistake First-Time Epic Universe Guests Might Make

Announced today, Disney+ subscribers will be able to save big on summer room rates at select Disney World hotels. The new deal is only available to travelers with an active Disney+ subscription and applies to certain hotels as part of the Disney Resort Collection.

The prices and hotels are listed as follows:

$99 Per Night for Standard Rooms at Disney’s All-Star Sports

$169 Per Night for Woods Rooms at Disney’s Port Orleans (Riverside)

$229 Per Night for Cars Family Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation

$249 Per Night for Deluxe Studios at Disney’s Saratoga Springs

$339 Per Night for Savanna View Rooms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Guests will need to provide proof of a Disney+ membership online, and the subscriber will need to stay in the booked room.

This new offer is valid on most nights between June 29 and July 31, 2025. This new offer is valid on stays of at least two nights and up to 14 nights in total.

This isn’t the first time Disney has shown some love to Disney+ subscribers, though this is certainly one of the best new ways to save money. In the last several years, guests have seen prices rise steadily inside the Disney theme parks, both in Florida and in California. From higher food, drinks, and snack prices to bumps in the cost of tickets, a Disney vacation has never been so expensive. However, with deals like these and certain strategies, there are ways to reduce the cost of a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

This year marks the start of another great deal for those staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Guests who book certain hotels like Disney’s All-Star, Pop Century, Disney’s Coronado Springs, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort, among others, can enjoy free admission to Disney World’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, on their check-in day.

While the water parks may not be for everyone, especially on the day of their arrival, it’s hard to beat free admission to any of the parks at Walt Disney World. For more information on this deal and others, click here.

Will you be taking advantage of this new Disney+ deal?