Disney Guests Will Have To Pay for the Monorail This Summer–Here’s How

Tokyo Disney Resort is switching up the ticketing method for its Disney Resort Monorail Line this summer. At first, multiple ticket options will be available as the Japanese Disney park rolls out the change.

Beginning July 28, 2025, Tokyo Disney Resort will begin distributing single tickets and day passes with QR codes on the back. The Disney Resort Line will exclusively use QR codes starting in July 2026, though guests can still use prepaid IC cards.

In a YouTube video, Tokyo Disney Resort explains the change and guides guests on scanning and using the QR code tickets. Guests must tap the QR code when they enter and leave any Monorail station.

The Disney Resort Line operates on an under-fifteen-minute loop, stopping at the Resort Gateway, Tokyo Disneyland, Bayside, and Tokyo DisneySea. Guests ride one of five type C Monorail trains: Monorail Yellow, Monorail Pink, Monorail Blue, Monorail Purple, and Monorail Green.

The Monorail connects guests to the East Japan Railway Company’s Maihama Station, which can be reached on the Keiyō Line from Tokyo and the Musashino Line from Fuchūhommachi. It’s one of the most common ways for guests to arrive at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s Monorail is operated by Maihama Resort Line Company, Ltd., a subsidiary of The Oriental Land Company. The Oriental Land Company operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea under a license from The Walt Disney Company.

Unlike the complimentary Monorail at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, guests must pay to use the Disney Resort Line at Tokyo Disney Resort. A single ticket costs ¥300 (approximately $2 at the time of this article’s publication) for adults and ¥150 (roughly $1) for children. Day and multi-day passes are available beginning at ¥700 (under $5) for adults and ¥350 (under $2.50) for children.

Have you ever visited Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea? Inside the Magic would love to hear your memories in the comments!