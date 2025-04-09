“It Will Ruin Your Entire Day,” Massive Warning Sent Over Infamous Disney World Ride

If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World, you know the drill before stepping onto just about any ride.

Outside every attraction, there’s a sign warning you about height requirements, health advisories, and what kind of experience you’re about to get into. It’s usually a formality—Disney’s way of saying “Hey, maybe don’t hop on this roller coaster if you just had surgery or a condition that could be aggravated by a ride.”

They’re obviously for legal purposes and are posted essentially for every single attraction that a guest will board.

But then, there’s Mission: Space. And the tone changes dramatically.

Unlike most Disney rides that are known for being family-friendly or thrilling in a fun way, Mission: Space at EPCOT doesn’t pull any punches. From the moment you step into the queue, the vibe shifts. It’s not just “Read the warning sign.” It’s “Seriously, read the warning sign. No, really. We’re not kidding.”

Cast Members actually tell you—out loud—to take the warnings seriously. That’s rare at Disney World, where staff are usually just telling you which row to go to and when to smile for the camera.

But with Mission: Space, they’re practically pleading with you: If you have any doubts, choose the less intense version or don’t ride at all.

The Warnings Start Early—And Often

The queue for Mission: Space splits in two. There’s the Orange Mission (the intense version) and the Green Mission (a much gentler experience). The Orange Mission is where things get real. You’ll be warned on signs, in pre-shows, and by cast members that this isn’t your typical ride—it simulates what astronauts might feel on a trip to Mars, including G-forces that press you back into your seat.

Oh, and it’s the only Disney World ride where they actually provide barf bags inside the capsule.

Yeah. That’s not a joke. There’s a barf bag right next to the control panel inside the spacecraft cabin. It’s not hidden either—it’s very much there for a reason. That’s how intense this thing is.

How Mission: Space Actually Works

So what makes Mission: Space so different? It’s not a roller coaster. You’re not being dropped from 13 stories or flung upside down. It’s all about centrifugal force.

You step into a capsule that seats four people. Once the doors close, the entire chamber rotates—spinning you in a circle fast enough to simulate the G-forces of a real rocket launch. While the ride does a great job of keeping you immersed in the story (complete with buttons to push and dramatic countdowns), the real star—or villain—of the show is the force pressing you deep into your seat.

You’re told to keep your head back and your eyes forward. Not side to side, not up or down. Just forward. Why? Because turning your head while the ride is spinning at that speed can mess with your inner ear in a big way, and motion sickness becomes a serious concern.

And yes, people do throw up. Often.

Disney Guests Send Warning About Riding Mission: Space

Let’s talk guest reviews for a second, because Mission: Space has become infamous in Disney circles—not just for being intense, but for wrecking people’s vacations. You can hop on any Disney discussion board or Reddit thread and find people sharing their horror stories.

One guest simply wrote: “It will ruin your entire day.” That’s how sick they felt after taking the Orange Mission version. They didn’t bounce back after a quick snack or some water. They were down for the count. And honestly, they’re not alone.

Another guest shared, “I’m a thrill ride junkie and I’ve done every coaster Disney and Universal have to offer. But Mission: Space left me dizzy and nauseous for hours. I’ll never do it again.”

And then there’s this gem: “I thought it was overhyped. I was wrong. I spent 30 minutes in the shade with my head between my knees. It’s that bad.”

Yikes.

Disney even toned the ride down slightly a few years ago. Originally, there was only one mission—what’s now known as the Orange Mission. After repeated guest complaints and a couple of high-profile incidents, Disney introduced the Green Mission as a “lite” version. That one skips the spinning entirely and just simulates motion through video and slight seat movement.

Still, the Orange version remains—and it’s just as infamous as ever.

Should You Ride It?

So should you brave Mission: Space? That really depends.

If you love thrill rides, don’t have issues with motion sickness, and think space travel sounds like the ultimate adventure, you might walk off thinking, “That was awesome.” But even seasoned thrill seekers admit that Mission: Space hits differently.

It’s not about speed. It’s about sustained, simulated G-force. Your body is pushed in a way few other rides in the world even attempt. And for some people, that’s exhilarating. For others? It’s a regret they carry all the way back to their resort hotel.

If you do decide to go for it, follow the instructions exactly. Keep your head back. Keep your eyes forward. Don’t move. And definitely, don’t ride on an empty stomach—or a full one, for that matter.

The Bottom Line

Disney does an incredible job making their attractions accessible to a wide audience. But Mission: Space is the outlier—the ride that really means it when it says “this isn’t for everyone.” The fact that it includes barf bags and a warning that’s basically shouted at you should tell you everything you need to know.

So if you’re at EPCOT and thinking about hopping aboard that space flight to Mars, just remember one thing:

The warnings aren’t just there for decoration.

Because for some guests, Mission: Space doesn’t feel like a ride—it feels like a mistake. And yes, it might just ruin your entire day.