Rides You May Want to Skip in Disney World

Find out why you may want to skip these Disney World rides.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some all-time classics, especially when it comes to dark rides. Whether guests are sailing the high seas on Pirates of the Caribbean or flying through Neverland on Peter Pan’s Flight, they can rest assured their day at Disney World will be filled with fun and magic.

Each one of Disney World’s four theme parks is filled to the brim with rides and attractions, some of which are considered some of the best in the country.

However, there are a few rides we recommend guests skip if they are prone to motion sickness or are easily startled.

DINOSAUR

Tucked away at the back of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is DINOSAUR, a fast, thrilling, and frightening romp through a dimly lit prehistoric jungle. Guests are sent on a mission to locate and rescue a specific species of dinosaur, an Iguanadon, though this proves easier said than done, as riders come face to face with some of the animal kingdom’s most fearsome creatures.

DINOSAUR is undoubtedly one of the scariest and most intense attractions currently open at Walt Disney World and feels notably different than the resort’s other thrill rides.

A big part of the attraction’s intensity can be attributed to its sound system, which blares loud dinosaur sounds at guests, easily convincing riders they are steps away from becoming a dino’s dinner.

While fun, DINOSAUR is certainly an attraction we’d recommend guests skip if they are easily scared.

A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way! Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead!As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?

Is It Too Scary? DINOSAUR includes loud sounds in the dark and menacing dinosaurs that may scare some children

It’s Tough to Be a Bug

Also located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is “It’s Tough to be a Bug,” an immersive 3D show that transports guests into the world of Pixar’s A Bug’s Life.

During the show, guests will get to see Flick and his friends as they explain how humans and insects work together and help to make each other’s lives easier.

However, Hopper shows up in the middle of the show to rant about how dangerous humans are to bugs, launching an attack on those in the audience. Guests are pelted with hornet stingers and sprayed with acid (it’s just water, don’t worry), turning this 3D show into a four-dimensional experience.

This experience may seem more like a nightmare than a fun place to take the kids with the show often ending to the sound of multiple children screaming and crying.

It’s all in good fun, but “It’s Tough to be a Bug” may not be the best choice for guests scared of the dark and sudden movements. Guests who prefer to keep their distance from bugs and insects like wasps, ants, and spiders may also want to skip this attraction.

It’s important to note that both DINOSAUR and “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” will be permanently closing as Disney begins working on its ambitious transformation of Animal Kingdom.

Guests already saw half of DinoLand U.S.A. close at the start of the year, though Disney intends to keep DINOSAUR open through 2025.

“It’s Tough to Be a Bug” will close on March 17, 2025, to make way for a new show inspired by Zootopia. This show, named Zootopia: Better Zoogether! will be another 3D immersive show, only this time featuring the characters and music from Disney’s Zootopia franchise.

Become an honorary insect as you take your seat in the theater hidden at the base of the Tree of Life and don a pair of “bug eye” glasses. Enjoy a delightful 3D movie and live show hosted by Flik, the loveable ant from A Bug’s Life, and learn how insects survive in the wild. Bug Out! During the show, dodge flying quills from a tarantula, feel a harmless spray from a soldier termite and sniff the putrid “defense stench” from a stink bug. When Hopper—the grasshopper villain from A Bug’s Life—unexpectedly shows up, the theater goes bug-wild! The moral of the story? It really is tough to be a bug. With dazzling 3D movie effects, Audio-Animatronics figures and in-theater 4D surprises, this is one show you’ll be buzzing about for a long time.

Mission: SPACE

Perhaps one of the most consistently-skipped rides in all of Walt Disney World is Mission: SPACE, an intense and immersive space flight simulator experience.

Nestled in EPCOT’s World Discovery, Mission: SPACE seeks to both entertain and educate, inviting brave guests to strap in for one thrilling experience. Guests are not only subjected to 2.5 gs but they are asked to push buttons and twist knobs at key points of the ride to ensure the mission goes to plan.

It’s all just for show, of course, but these elements all add to the attraction’s immersiveness. However, Mission: SPACE can be a nightmare for guests for multiple reasons. First, Mission: SPACE’s ride vehicles are incredibly small and compact, only having room for four guests. A restraint comes down over guests’ heads, and a screen moves right in front of riders’ faces, practically sealing them off from the rest of the world.

Mission: SPACE is also incredibly intense and not in the way most Disney World guests may be used to. Instead of traveling on a track or simulating movement with a screen, Mission: SPACE spins guests around at incredibly high speeds, which gives the feeling of weightlessness. It’s an unforgettable experience, but one those prone to motion sickness will definitely want to be wary of.

What’s it like to be an astronaut? You’ll find out on Mission: SPACE! Before you board, you’ll train for your mission on the X-2 Deep Space Shuttle at the International Space Training Center (ISTC). Each member of your 4-cadet crew will assume an important role: navigator, pilot, commander or engineer. During your flight, cadets will be instructed to initiate a mission-critical sequence… so be prepared! Next, count down to liftoff—and an incredible mission through space. Dodge meteorites and slingshot around the moon—or enjoy a flight path with breathtaking views of our home planet. Your crew is counting on you to make the mission a success!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is another attraction guests may want to skip if they are prone to motion sickness.

Also located at EPCOT, Cosmic Rewind is possibly the best attraction at Walt Disney World or the best roller coaster at the very least. Blending incredible theming with an exhilarating on-ride experience, Cosmic Rewind has become one of Disney’s most popular and well-reviewed attractions, standing tall among classics like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest.

However, Cosmic Rewind is quite intense and is known for triggering motion sickness, so much so that vomit bags were introduced at the ride’s exit shortly after it first opened.

While smooth, Cosmic Rewind spins, twirls, and launches guests back and forth and from side to side, making the experience quite disorienting. It’s all part of the fun, but it’s another one we recommend guests skip if they think it may make them ill.

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! An innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action! Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Definitely the most unique attraction on this list, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is exactly what it sounds like: an epic and explosive stunt show inspired by the Indiana Jones series of films.

Performances of the 25-minute show are held multiple times daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, making it a great way to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the park.

However, those who are squeamish when it comes to real-life stunts and simulated violence may want to skip this attraction, as it can be quite a nail-biter. Of course, Disney works to ensure the show is as safe as possible, both for its performers and the audience, with only a handful of accidents occurring during the attraction’s over three decade run.

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.

Is there a ride you always skip at Disney World? Let us know!