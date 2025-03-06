Disney World Issues Warning, Fan-Favorite Location To Unexpectedly Shut Down

Disney World is no stranger to ride refurbishments and closures, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year filled with them.

If you’ve been to the parks recently, you’ve probably noticed construction walls popping up all over the place, as several major attractions undergo extended downtime.

In Magic Kingdom, Astro Orbiter is currently closed for an extensive refurbishment, leaving guests without one of Tomorrowland’s most unique views. Meanwhile, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is also down for maintenance, which means Frontierland is missing a major piece of its lineup for the time being.

Over in EPCOT, Test Track is set to undergo a complete reimagining, and while Disney hasn’t officially announced when it will close, we know it won’t be operational until some point this summer.

But perhaps the biggest transformation is happening at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where DinoLand U.S.A. is being demolished in phases to make way for the highly anticipated Tropical Americas expansion. Longtime fans of DINOSAUR and even Restaurantosaurus are watching as this land slowly disappears, paving the way for new attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones.

While all of these closures impact guests in different ways, another unexpected shutdown is now on the horizon, and this time, it’s a fan-favorite restaurant that will be closing its doors—at least for a little while.

Iconic Disney World Location Set for Closure

Disney has confirmed that Whispering Canyon Cafe, located at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, will be shutting down for refurbishment this spring. The closure is set to begin on May 12, 2025, and the restaurant is expected to remain closed until May 21, 2025. While that may not seem like a long time compared to some of the major ride refurbishments happening elsewhere, it’s still something guests will need to plan around.

For those unfamiliar, Whispering Canyon Cafe is one of Disney World’s most interactive dining experiences. Known for its boisterous atmosphere, cowboy-style humor, and over-the-top service, this restaurant isn’t just about the food—it’s about the experience.

Servers are known for playfully teasing guests, slamming down bottles of ketchup, and generally making sure everyone leaves with a story to tell. It’s a staple for many Disney fans, especially those who love a little extra entertainment with their meal.

Where Can Disney World Guests Dine Instead?

If you were planning to visit Whispering Canyon Cafe during its closure, don’t worry—there are still plenty of options at Wilderness Lodge. Disney is encouraging guests to check out Geyser Point Bar & Grill, Territory Lounge, and Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White as alternatives. While none of these quite replicate the chaotic fun of Whispering Canyon, they all offer great dining experiences in their own right.

For those who really wanted to experience the wild antics of Whispering Canyon Cafe, you’ll just have to wait until the restaurant reopens in late May. It’s a relatively short closure in the grand scheme of things, but as with any Disney refurbishment, there’s always the chance that it could be extended.

What This Means for Future Closures

With so many changes happening across Disney World, it’s clear that the parks are in a period of transition. From the closure of Splash Mountain back in 2023 to the upcoming overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A., Disney is continuously evolving, sometimes at the expense of beloved attractions and dining spots.

While Whispering Canyon Cafe will be back soon, its temporary closure serves as yet another reminder that nothing at Disney World stays the same for too long.

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World in May, be sure to keep this closure in mind when making dining reservations. And if you’re one of the many guests who love the over-the-top antics of Whispering Canyon, rest assured that it’ll be back before you know it—just in time for summer vacations.