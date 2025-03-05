Wild Nights Ahead: Animal Kingdom Announces First-Ever Midnight Closing​

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has always been a park that plays by its own rules.

It doesn’t have the late-night fireworks shows like Magic Kingdom, nor the heavy-hitting thrill rides of Hollywood Studios. Instead, it leans into immersive environments, breathtaking animal encounters, and, of course, Avatar: Flight of Passage, which still boasts some of the longest lines in all of Walt Disney World.

For years, guests have accepted that Animal Kingdom simply isn’t a late-night park. While other Disney World parks extend their hours well into the evening, Animal Kingdom regularly shuts down early, often by 7 p.m. or earlier. The reason? The animals.

Disney has long cited the need to keep the park’s wildlife undisturbed by the hustle and bustle of thousands of guests lingering into the night. Even the stunning Pandora – The World of Avatar, which was designed to glow in the dark with bioluminescent beauty, rarely gets the full appreciation it deserves because the park usually closes before the sun even sets in the summer months.

Even on the rare occasions that Animal Kingdom extends its hours — which hasn’t really happened since 2020 shutdowns — it’s typically only until 8 p.m. or, at most, 9 p.m. That’s why what’s coming next is so shocking.

Animal Kingdom Will Be Open Until Midnight

For the first time in its history, Animal Kingdom will remain open until midnight. Yes, you read that right—Disney is keeping the park open deep into the night, giving guests an unprecedented opportunity to experience the park in a way that simply hasn’t been possible before.

This isn’t a permanent change, at least not yet, but it’s a huge step. The extended hours will be for a special event on March 9, 2025, connected to the Universal Cheerleading Association National High School Championship. But even though it’s a one-night-only affair for now, the fact that Disney is allowing this at all opens up the door to possibilities fans never thought they’d see.

Could this mean more late-night events at Animal Kingdom in the future? Could after-hours parties become a regular thing? Could Disney After Hours be coming to Animal Kingdom? It’s certainly not out of the question.

The potential here is massive, and fans are already buzzing about what this could mean. The ability to explore Pandora under the stars without the usual closing-time rush is something many have been dreaming of for years.

Imagine walking through the glowing alien landscape when the park is nearly empty. Or riding Expedition Everest in the pitch black of night, making the ride’s twists and turns feel even more thrilling.

If you’ve ever been in Animal Kingdom as the sun sets, you already know how different the park feels compared to daytime. The tree-lined pathways become darker, the sounds of wildlife echo more prominently, and the whole park transforms into something even more immersive.

Even Kilimanjaro Safaris, which is often closed at night, could be a completely different experience if it were included in future after-hours offerings.

How Will Disney World Manage This?

This change also raises some big questions. How will Disney manage this extended schedule while still prioritizing the animals’ well-being? Will we see adjustments to attraction offerings or even limited areas to accommodate the late-night crowds? These are things Disney will have to figure out, but if this event goes well, it’s hard to imagine they won’t consider doing it again.

Another factor to consider is how this affects the park’s staffing and operations. Animal Kingdom was built with an emphasis on conservation, and part of that means ensuring that the animals receive quiet, undisturbed time each night.

Keeping the park open until midnight means adjusting backstage operations, potentially impacting everything from feeding schedules to how and when animals are moved into their nighttime habitats.

It’s also worth noting that this comes at a time when Disney is already making big changes to Animal Kingdom. The park is preparing for its brand-new Tropical Americas land, which will replace Dinoland U.S.A. with attractions themed around Encanto and Indiana Jones.

This expansion is expected to bring fresh energy to the park, and if Disney is already shaking things up with late-night hours, who’s to say they won’t experiment with keeping Animal Kingdom open later when the new land debuts?

The timing of this late-night event could be a test. Disney might be evaluating guest interest in extended hours at the park, gauging whether people are willing to pay extra for an exclusive nighttime experience.

It’s no secret that after-hours events have become a lucrative part of Disney’s strategy, with separately ticketed events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Jollywood Nights bringing in massive crowds. If Animal Kingdom’s midnight event proves successful, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more nighttime experiences introduced in the future.

What Could This Mean For The Future?

If handled correctly, late-night events at Animal Kingdom could enhance what makes the park special rather than diminish it. Imagine limited-capacity events that focus on nighttime exploration, unique animal encounters, and specialty entertainment that plays into the natural beauty of the park.

If done well, Disney could create an entirely new kind of after-dark experience that doesn’t rely on traditional theme park thrills but instead leans into what makes Animal Kingdom so unique.

At the end of the day, one thing is clear—Disney is willing to break the norm for Animal Kingdom, and that alone is exciting. Whether this midnight closing remains a one-time thing or the start of something bigger, it proves that the park isn’t locked into the same schedule forever.

Will this be the beginning of a new era for the park? Or just a one-time anomaly? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: Animal Kingdom after dark is about to become a reality, and it’s going to be wild.