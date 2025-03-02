Disney Just Limited Access to World Showcase During After Hours

EPCOT is one of Disney World’s most unique parks, blending futuristic attractions, cultural experiences, and incredible food from around the world. For guests who want to enjoy the park with fewer crowds, Disney’s After Hours events offer a great opportunity. However, if you’re planning to attend, there’s an important detail that could impact your experience—several World Showcase pavilions will be closed.

Disney After Hours is a separately ticketed event that takes place after regular park hours, allowing guests to experience a nearly empty park with minimal wait times for attractions. These events include perks like complimentary snacks, such as Mickey Premium Bars and bottled sodas, along with exclusive access to top rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Frozen Ever After.

The 2025 EPCOT After Hours season kicked off on February 27 and will continue on select nights through September 25. While the event offers a unique way to experience the park, it does come with a major catch—large portions of World Showcase will be off-limits.

During EPCOT After Hours, access to World Showcase is restricted beyond Norway and France. This means that guests will not be able to explore six major pavilions, including China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, and Morocco.

If part of your plan was to take in the beautiful nighttime views of these pavilions or snap photos without crowds, you might be disappointed. That being said, the UK and Canada pavilions remain open, so guests can still grab some fish and chips or enjoy maple popcorn in a quieter setting.

So, is EPCOT After Hours still worth it despite these closures? That depends on what you’re looking for in your visit. If your priority is to ride as many attractions as possible with minimal wait times, then this event is a great option. The opportunity to ride Soarin’ Around the World and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure with little to no wait is a major perk, especially for those who want to maximize their time in the park.

However, if you love leisurely strolling through World Showcase, shopping for unique souvenirs, or immersing yourself in the cultural experiences of EPCOT, then these closures might be a dealbreaker. Unlike Magic Kingdom After Hours, which keeps nearly the entire park open, EPCOT’s event is more focused on attractions rather than exploration.

Even with the closures, there’s still plenty to enjoy at EPCOT After Hours. Character meet-and-greets offer rare encounters, and the overall atmosphere of a nearly empty park is a treat for guests who love nighttime visits.

For those looking for an After Hours event with broader access, Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios also offer similar experiences. Magic Kingdom’s version allows access to nearly all major attractions, while Hollywood Studios’ event is perfect for Star Wars fans looking to enjoy Galaxy’s Edge with short wait times.

In the end, whether EPCOT After Hours is worth it depends on your preferences. If you’re a thrill-seeker looking to ride attractions without long lines, this event is a great option. But if you were hoping to soak in the full World Showcase experience, you might want to stick to a regular park day. Would you still attend despite the closures?