NEW: Disney World Drops Warning for All Guests Riding ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster

Since its grand debut in May 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been one of EPCOT’s biggest attractions.

As Disney’s first-ever backward-launch roller coaster and one of the longest indoor coasters in the world, it has drawn in massive crowds eager to experience the intergalactic adventure. Featuring a rotating ride system that keeps guests facing the action, along with a killer soundtrack that changes with each ride, Cosmic Rewind quickly became one of the most in-demand rides at Walt Disney World.

Until now, Disney has relied on a virtual queue system to manage crowds, meaning guests had to secure a boarding group via the My Disney Experience app at set times each day. But that’s about to change. Starting February 25, 2025, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will shift to a traditional standby queue, allowing guests to wait in line like a standard attraction.

While this may be good news for those who struggled to snag a virtual queue spot, it also means one thing—waiting times are about to get intense.

And Disney knows it.

A Warning Guests Can’t Ignore

As EPCOT prepares for the switch to a standby queue, one thing is clear: guests need to be ready for long waits. Recent photos and reports show that Disney has been expanding the extended queue area for Cosmic Rewind, adding ropes, switchbacks, and even umbrellas to help shield guests from the Florida sun.

The move suggests that Disney is bracing for extremely long lines, and they’re taking steps to make the experience as manageable as possible.

Extended queue at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind can be seen getting prepared outside today from the monorail. More ropes and umbrellas are seen on the ground. Standby Guardians is just 5 days away! 🎢 pic.twitter.com/trr6BrvluD — RideRover (@riderover_) February 20, 2025

This isn’t the first time an attraction has faced overwhelming wait times after removing its virtual queue. When TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom finally introduced a standby line in September 2024, it wasn’t uncommon to see wait times exceeding two hours. With Cosmic Rewind’s immense popularity, it’s likely that standby guests will be facing similar—if not longer—waits.

The Extended Queue: What to Expect

While the ride’s current queue is mostly indoors, offering air-conditioned relief, the newly extended queue will stretch outside the building, meaning guests will have to endure Florida’s unpredictable weather. Disney has been testing the new outdoor queue setup, and guests riding the monorail have spotted rows of umbrellas and additional queue barriers being set up.

Another major adjustment has been made inside the attraction itself. Guests who have ridden Cosmic Rewind before may recall the slightly chaotic experience after the teleportation pre-show, where a large group of guests merges into the next part of the queue.

This section is now being experimented with switchbacks and additional ropes to help regulate the flow of people, preventing the usual rushing and pushing to get ahead.

Is the Standby Queue a Good Change?

Disney’s decision to remove the virtual queue has sparked mixed reactions. Some fans are excited about the change, as it eliminates the stress of trying to secure a boarding group within seconds of its release. Others worry that standing in long lines—especially in Florida’s summer heat—will make the experience less enjoyable.

Some guests have expressed frustration over the lack of a fully covered queue, noting that Florida’s hot and humid weather makes long outdoor waits especially miserable. Others have questioned why a ride with such a massive show building wasn’t designed to accommodate longer indoor lines in the first place.

Regardless of where guests stand on the issue, the reality is that standby lines are coming, and if Cosmic Rewind is on your must-do list, you’ll want to be prepared for a lengthy wait, if you don’t take advantage of Lightning Lane.

The Best Strategy Moving Forward

With this major change taking effect, here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

Expect long waits – Given the ride’s popularity, standby waits of 90+ minutes will likely be the norm, especially in the first few months.

– Given the ride’s popularity, standby waits of 90+ minutes will likely be the norm, especially in the first few months. Lightning Lane will still be available – While the virtual queue is going away, guests can still purchase an Individual Lightning Lane pass to skip the standby queue. Availability, however, may be limited.

– While the virtual queue is going away, guests can still purchase an Individual Lightning Lane pass to skip the standby queue. Availability, however, may be limited. Prepare for outdoor waiting – If you plan to brave the standby line, bring sunscreen, water, and patience. The extended queue does have umbrellas, but they won’t completely shield guests from the heat and rain.

– If you plan to brave the standby line, bring sunscreen, water, and patience. The extended queue does have umbrellas, but they won’t completely shield guests from the heat and rain. Try to ride early or late – Arriving right at park opening or waiting until the last hour of operation may help avoid the worst of the lines.

The shift to a standby queue marks a new era for Cosmic Rewind, but it also signals that patience will be key. Whether this change improves the guest experience or makes it more frustrating remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure—if you’re heading to EPCOT, be ready to wait.

Are you excited that Walt Disney World will be removing the Virtual Queue system for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?