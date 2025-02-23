Parkwide Shutdown Announced For Disney’s EPCOT Theme Park

EPCOT is a park like no other, blending cultural experiences, thrilling attractions, and a lineup of seasonal festivals that keep guests coming back year-round. From foodies to art lovers and garden enthusiasts, there’s always something happening at EPCOT to celebrate creativity and innovation.

As one festival comes to an end, another is waiting just around the corner. The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is wrapping up, marking the conclusion of another season filled with stunning artwork, unique performances, and, of course, delicious culinary offerings.

This means that festival booths and specialty food options will soon disappear to make way for the park’s next big event. If you’ve been eyeing a specific dish, collectible, or live performance, now is the time to visit before the transition officially begins.

A Fond Farewell to Festival of the Arts

The Festival of the Arts has been a highlight of EPCOT’s early-year lineup, offering interactive exhibits, Broadway-caliber performances, and hands-on activities that allow guests to unleash their inner artist. With the final day set for February 24, visitors have one last chance to soak in the creativity before the festival bids farewell.

One of the most beloved aspects of this event is the variety of food booths, each bringing its own artistic twist to the menu. And, of course, no festival at EPCOT is complete without a coveted souvenir—this year’s Figment popcorn bucket has been a must-have for collectors.

Beyond the food, guests can still catch one last performance from the Disney on Broadway Concert Series before it concludes. Artists from iconic Disney productions, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and Newsies, have taken the stage in recent weeks, and the final acts will close things out with a bang.

Welcome to the Flower & Garden Festival

Though it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to one festival, there’s plenty of excitement ahead. On March 5, the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will kick off, bringing vibrant floral displays, intricately designed topiaries, and fresh, spring-inspired flavors to the park.

This event is a favorite among longtime Disney fans, thanks to its breathtaking gardens and seasonal treats. Each year, EPCOT transforms into a stunning landscape filled with character-shaped greenery and picturesque flower beds. The butterfly garden is another staple, drawing visitors who love to see these colorful insects up close.

Of course, the festival isn’t just about plants—it’s also a paradise for food lovers. Outdoor kitchens will be set up throughout the park, serving fresh and flavorful dishes inspired by the season. Whether it’s citrus-infused treats, farm-to-table bites, or refreshing beverages, guests can look forward to an entirely new menu of limited-time offerings.

EPCOT’s Big Changes This Week

Beyond the festival excitement, EPCOT is preparing for a major shift in operations. One of the biggest updates coming to the park this week is the change to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Since its opening, this high-speed roller coaster has used a virtual queue system, requiring guests to secure a boarding group in advance. However, that system is now changing—starting later this week, Cosmic Rewind will finally offer a traditional standby queue.

This change is huge for EPCOT visitors, as it allows more flexibility in planning their day. Instead of setting alarms to secure a virtual boarding group, guests can now get in line whenever they choose. This also means that the ride will be more accessible to those who may not have been able to snag a boarding pass in previous visits.

Along with the shift at Cosmic Rewind, the park is continuing its transformation, with new attractions and areas under construction. EPCOT has been evolving rapidly in recent years, and with each festival season, the park takes another step toward its exciting future.

What’s Next for EPCOT?

As the Festival of the Arts ends and the Flower & Garden Festival begins, EPCOT remains one of the most dynamic parks in Walt Disney World. Whether you’re visiting for the topiaries, the food, or the thrill rides, there’s always something new to experience. With Cosmic Rewind moving to a standby queue and new additions on the horizon, EPCOT’s evolution is far from over.

If you’re planning a trip soon, take advantage of these last few days of the Festival of the Arts, and get ready for an entirely new experience when the Flower & Garden Festival blooms into full swing. EPCOT continues to redefine what a theme park can be, proving time and time again that there’s never a bad time to visit.