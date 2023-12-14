Disney Confirms the Return of Beloved Festival for 2024

Walt Disney World Resort will welcome the highly beloved International Flower & Garden Festival in 2024. Disney has released the official dates. Time to start planning your next trip to EPCOT!

EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival Explained

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is an annual celebration at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT theme park in Florida. Renowned for its vibrant floral displays, captivating topiaries, and horticultural innovations, the festival typically takes place during the spring season, spanning several weeks. It is a delightful convergence of nature and imagination, appealing to gardening enthusiasts and Disney fans.

One of the festival’s highlights is the stunning array of meticulously crafted topiaries featuring beloved Disney characters. These living sculptures, adorned with colorful blooms, bring the park to life and create a whimsical atmosphere throughout EPCOT. Visitors can explore themed gardens, each carefully designed to showcase diverse plant varieties and offer educational insights into gardening practices.

The 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival ran from March 1 to July 5, 2023. The festival is a spring tradition that features colorful blooms, flowers, and flavors. The festival includes more than 15 food booths, a plant-based food stroll, a free lime Dole Whip and Wildflower seed packet at Pineapple Promenade, Garden Rocks concert series performances, miniature gardens themed to the world showcase countries, and Garden accessory merchandise. Some say the festival is a beautiful experience.

Disney Releases the Official 2024 Dates

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort webpage, the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will be returning beginning on February 28, 2024. Disney has not yet confirmed the festival’s official end date, but more news will be released soon.

NEW: The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins on Feb. 28, 2024. pic.twitter.com/AZD5vzYLf9 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 14, 2023

Industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin released a memo from Disney detailing and confirming further the information above. As stated by Gustin:

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins Feb. 28. End date not yet confirmed.

Disney has no further details for folks looking for more, but rest assured that they will have more information to follow in the coming months as we get closer to the start date.

Inside The Magic attempted to reach out to Disney World for official comment on the festival but received no word on anything else.