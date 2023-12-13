Disney World Officially Bans Third-Party Tour Guides

According to a new report from The Washington Post, all third-party tour guides have been abruptly banned from Walt Disney World Resort and its parks.

Third-Party Disney World Tour Guides and How the Ban Started

Back in November, Police Officers in Central Florida started to hand out trespassing warrants to third-party tour guides throughout the Disney World area. The report from Insider detailed a tour guide, Nicholas Deniz, who worked as a third-party tour guide. He taught guests about the massive property where the theme park giant resides.

Deniz was approached by a manager and two Orange County, Florida police officers and was escorted off of the property, all in front of his clients, who felt terrible as they all watched Deniz leave the property. “It felt like he had done something wrong, the way that they pulled him aside and spoke to him,” said one of the clients viewing the entire ordeal on Disney World property.

Aside from Deniz getting cited for being on the property, several other third-party tour guides were also given trespassing notices despite their business operating legally for decades. The owner of Elevate Amusement, Alayna Crutchfield, told Insider, “None of us are attempting to portray Disney in a negative light, but are just desperate for answers.”

The Reasoning Behind the Ban at the Theme Park

According to a Disney representative, the company has initiated measures to address third-party organizations engaging in unauthorized activities. Disney asserts that conducting business on private property is deemed unlawful, prompting this crackdown. The repercussions impact many individuals, including those involved in this line of work, for an extended period. It should be noted that this does not pertain to the Disney VIP tour guide, Disney private VIP tour, or any other official Disney Park tour guide offered by the theme park giant.

A new report from The Washington Post indicated that Disney immediately banned all third-party tour guides from the theme parks. According to the official statement from the Washington Post, Disney has initiated a crackdown on freelance guides like Hanks, individuals who have built livelihoods assisting visitors in navigating the Florida parks, as initially reported by Insider. The Washington Post has interviewed eight third-party tour operators and company proprietors who confirm receiving trespassing orders at Disney World.

The Washington Post contacted Melinda Hanks, a third-party tour guide for the last 15 years servicing clients who want a more robust and engaging vacation when visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Hanks was a travel planner and tour operator. She gets into the spirit of the parks and themes herself to the rides during her tour guides at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios.

The Washington Post managed to reach out to Disney for comment, and in an emailed statement to the news site, Disney had this to say about the new ban:

When this activity happens, it impacts the experience of other guests following the rules — including our guests with disabilities — and impedes our theme park operations. Just like Starbucks would not permit a third party to come into their stores to sell coffee to their customers, Disney does not permit unauthorized commercial activities in its theme parks. – A Disney spokesperson

For those requiring more individualized assistance, like visitors with disabilities, health conditions, or senior citizens, independent guides serve as a valuable option. In 2013, Disney implemented stricter regulations for its program that permitted disabled visitors to skip ride lines. This decision followed multiple reports of non-disabled individuals exploiting the program, prompting Disney to enhance the oversight of the accommodation.

At Disney World, visitors can enhance their theme park experience by utilizing various tour guide services offered by the resort. These services cater to different preferences, needs, and budgets, allowing guests to make the most of their time in the parks.

One notable offering is Disney’s official VIP Tour Services, providing guests with a personalized and customizable experience. These tours are led by knowledgeable Disney Cast Members who guide visitors through the parks, offering insights, trivia, and the convenience of expedited access to popular attractions. The VIP Tour Services cater to families, groups, or individuals, allowing them to tailor their itinerary based on their interests and preferences.

For guests with specific needs, such as those with disabilities or health conditions, Disney offers Disability Access Service (DAS), allowing them to schedule accommodations for certain attractions. While not a traditional tour guide service, DAS enhances accessibility for individuals with unique requirements. You can access the official Disney World tour guides webpage here for more information.