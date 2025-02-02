Man Jumps 12 Feet Onto Disney Roller Coaster, Slumps Over Ride Vehicle

On Saturday, February 1, TRON Lightcycle / Run experienced a disruption like never before. A Walt Disney World Resort guest reportedly jumped over a safety barrier in the attraction’s loading area, fell at least twelve feet, and then jumped over a gate to try and board a ride vehicle.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened at Magic Kingdom Park in April of 2023, nearly seven years after its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland. Situated between Space Mountain and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland, the roller coaster‘s glowing white canopy draws thousands of guests daily. “Users” climb onto motorcycle-like seats for a heated race on “The Grid.”

After storing loose items in complimentary lockers, guests walk down a series of ramps to one of TRON Lightcycle / Run’s two loading platforms. On Saturday evening, hundreds of Disney Park guests waiting to board heard what TikTok user Elisabeth (@disneydreamer_elisabeth) described as a loud “thud.”

A man reportedly “jumped down from the ramp” to the loading area, falling at least twelve feet. Shockingly, the guest didn’t stay on the ground for long.

“[He] falls down, is sitting down there, and then gets up, and jumps over the security gate to get on the bike and then is slumped over on the bike,” Elisabeth recalled.

At first, Disney cast members continued operating the unaffected loading platform and sending guests onto the roller coaster. Eventually, they evacuated surrounding guests as the man sat motionless on the bike.

With TRON Lightcycle / Run at over a 105-minute standby wait, that meant ushering thousands of frustrated and confused guests back into Tomorrowland. “Kids [were] crying,” and rumors swirled about the man who jumped over the barricade.

“We don’t know what’s happening,” Elisabeth said. “Rumor is, it could be a Pro Bowl member. I don’t really know. Crazy. Never seen anything like that.”

Although the guest’s identity remains unclear, many witnesses were concerned for his mental well-being.

“He was not in his right mind,” Elisabeth added in a comment. She and multiple other guests reported seeing paramedics carrying the man away on a stretcher. Anonymous Disney cast members claimed that emergency responders stabilized the guest before transporting him for further medical attention.

Guests who purchased Lightning Lane Single Passes for TRON Lightcycle / Run were refunded or offered the chance to return and ride another time. The roller coaster reopened shortly after paramedics left.

It’s unclear if Walt Disney World Resort plans to ban the man who jumped over the safety barrier.

