Disney Ends Character Meet-And-Greets and More After Scrapping Genie+

This week, out of nowhere, Walt Disney World Resort announced the complete removal of Genie+ from the mobile application and the parks, announcing a new but confusing way to get onto rides faster. Something that a lot of folks missed was doing away with Genie+; some other offerings are no longer present. Here’s what you need to know before your next Disney vacation in Orlando.

Disney World Purges Genie+, Along With Other Offerings

Disney’s new Lightning Lane Multi Pass will replace Genie+ at Walt Disney World starting July 24, 2024. As detailed in today’s announcement, several experiences currently included in Genie+ will no longer be accessible through the new pass. Specifically, all character meet-and-greets, the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom, and The Animation Experience at Conservation Station in Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be excluded.

Here’s the complete list of experiences removed from the Lightning Lane Multi Pass:

Magic Kingdom:

Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade

Enchanted Tales with Belle

Meet Ariel at Her Grotto

Meet Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

Meet Mickey at Town Square Theater

Meet Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

EPCOT:

Mickey & Friends

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Meet Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Meet Favorite Disney Pals at Adventurers Outpost

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

Something important to note: When these changes take effect on July 24 at WDW, character meet and greets are no longer listed as Lightning Lane experiences (always subject to change). Enjoy the brand new Mickey & Friends Lightning Lane sign while you can. – @ScottGustin on X

According to Disney insider Scott Gustin on X, starting July 24, character meet-and-greets will no longer be included as Lightning Lane experiences at Walt Disney World. Please note that this information is subject to change.

The removal of Genie+ and the transition to the new Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Walt Disney World will significantly impact guests’ experiences, especially those relying on Genie+ for access to popular attractions and character meet-and-greets. With the changes taking effect on July 24, 2024, guests must adjust their planning strategies and visit expectations.

Firstly, excluding all character meet-and-greets from the Lightning Lane Multi Pass will greatly disappoint many guests, particularly families with young children. Meeting beloved Disney characters has long been a highlight of any Disney trip. Without the ability to reserve Lightning Lane access for these experiences, guests may face longer wait times and less predictability in their schedules.

Removing the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom from the Lightning Lane Multi Pass means that guests will no longer have the option to secure reserved viewing areas for this famous parade. This could result in more crowded parade routes and increased competition for prime viewing spots, potentially diminishing the overall enjoyment of the parade experience.

Similarly, excluding The Animation Experience at Conservation Station in Disney’s Animal Kingdom from the Lightning Lane Multi Pass will affect guests interested in this interactive attraction. Without the ability to bypass regular lines, guests may need to allocate more time for this experience or potentially miss out due to longer wait times.

Overall, guests must be more strategic in planning, possibly prioritizing their must-do attractions and experiences differently. It may also increase wait times for the removed experiences, as more guests will now use the standby lines.

To make the most of their visit, guests might need to rely more on early park arrival, careful scheduling, and possibly rethinking their daily itineraries to accommodate the changes brought about by the new Lightning Lane Multi Pass system.

To get your mind away from the Genie+ change, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened today with record-shattering queuing selling out, leading to just one last chance for guests to experience the new attraction.

But the ride has already seen some delays and issues today, something the new log flume ride has been experiencing since previews first happened over a month ago. If you’re heading to the parks this weekend, pack a face mask and a rain jacket, as a dust storm and bad weather are mixing up in Orlando through Monday.