Disney Scrubs Representation from 2 Countries at Theme Park, Offerings Discontinued

EPCOT stands out as one of Disney’s most innovative theme parks, celebrating the future while honoring the cultural diversity of the world. Originally conceived by Walt Disney as a vision for a futuristic city, the park has evolved into an incredible celebration of both technological advancements and global culture.

The highlight of EPCOT, and one of its most beloved areas, is the World Showcase — a dedicated space where visitors can experience the rich traditions, foods, and architecture of countries from every corner of the globe.

The World Showcase is made up of 11 pavilions, each representing a different country. These pavilions feature authentic representations of the countries’ landmarks, offering guests an immersive experience that makes them feel as though they’ve traveled across the globe without ever leaving the park.

Currently, EPCOT’s World Showcase includes: Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, the United States, Japan, Morocco, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Each pavilion is a cultural treasure trove in its own right. Visitors can stroll through the Mexican Pavilion, where a pyramid replica welcomes them inside for a boat ride that delves into Mexican culture, or explore the Japanese Pavilion, where tranquil gardens and a Japanese shrine offer a peaceful escape.

From the beer gardens of Germany to the authentic cuisine in Morocco, the World Showcase gives visitors a true sense of what it would be like to visit these countries in person.

Club Cool: A Fun International Tasting Experience

One of the signature features of EPCOT is Club Cool, a Coca-Cola-sponsored interactive exhibit where visitors can sample sodas from all around the world — for free. Located near the entrance to the park, Club Cool provides a unique opportunity to try out beverages from places where these sodas are commonly consumed but rarely seen in the United States.

Whether it’s a sweet pineapple Fanta from the Philippines or a bitter Beverly soda from Italy, Club Cool allows guests to expand their palates and enjoy some refreshing fun.

Not only does Club Cool offer an international soda tasting experience, but it’s also a great place to cool off during a long day at EPCOT. With a constantly rotating selection of drinks, Club Cool ensures that visitors get a refreshing break with new flavors each time they visit.

Among the most popular drinks are Beverly — an iconic bitter soda from Italy that has gained a loyal following for its unique taste — and Fanta Pineapple from the Philippines, a tropical and sugary soda.

The variety of flavors at Club Cool is part of what makes it so enjoyable. In addition to Beverly and Fanta Pineapple, guests can sample sodas from a wide range of countries such as Russia, Korea, Madagascar, and Moldova. One of the most exciting features is that the selection of sodas changes periodically, offering something fresh for every visit.

Disappearing Flavors: A Temporary Change at Club Cool

However, in recent weeks, there have been some notable changes at Club Cool. Royal Wattamelon, a refreshing sour watermelon-flavored soda from the Philippines, has been removed from the dispensers. This is not the first time a soda has disappeared from the tasting machines, as Suan Mei Tang, a Chinese sour plum tea, was also recently taken off the menu.

Both of these popular drinks have been replaced with new offerings, but currently, visitors to Club Cool will see black stickers on the dispensers where these sodas used to be, with a sign reading “Please Try Another Flavor.”

Although Disney has not officially explained the absence of these drinks, the sudden change is certainly a bit of a disappointment for fans of these unique flavors. Interestingly, this is not the first time that a drink has been removed from Club Cool’s rotation. Last year, the beloved Beverly was the only option available for a short time, leaving many guests confused as to what had happened to the rest of the sodas.

Despite these changes, Club Cool continues to offer an eclectic mix of international flavors. Guests can still enjoy sodas like Beverly, a signature drink from Italy that has garnered a cult following, and Bon Bon Anglais from Madagascar, a sweet beverage with a vanilla-caramel flavor.

Other favorites include Viva Raspberry from Moldova, Country Club Merengue from the Dominican Republic, and Sprite Cucumber from Russia. And of course, the ever-popular Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee from Korea remains a fan favorite, offering a sweet and tangy twist.

EPCOT’s Continued Evolution: Changes and New Experiences

Club Cool is just one of the many attractions that continues to evolve at EPCOT. In 2021, the location moved to a new building next to the Creations Shop, giving the space a fresh look and feel while still keeping its signature interactive drink machines.

While some visitors might miss the old location, the updated Club Cool continues to draw large crowds, thanks to its fun, free offerings and the opportunity to experience sodas from around the world.

The move also brought with it a small selection of Coca-Cola-themed merchandise, so visitors can pick up a souvenir to remember their international soda adventure. Additionally, there has been a shift from paper tasting cups to clear plastic cups, a change that some visitors may have noticed during their last trip to Club Cool.

What’s Next for Club Cool?

While the removal of some favorite drinks is certainly a bummer for EPCOT guests, Club Cool is still very much alive with plenty of interesting and exciting flavors to explore. The occasional updates to the drink lineup are part of the charm of this beloved EPCOT spot — you never know when a new soda will pop up that you’ll want to try or an old favorite will make a return.

Even with some beverages temporarily unavailable, EPCOT’s World Showcase continues to provide guests with the opportunity to explore the flavors of the world, and Club Cool remains one of the park’s most entertaining spots for international flavor exploration.

For now, if you’re visiting EPCOT, don’t forget to stop by Club Cool and sample what’s on offer, whether it’s a classic Beverly, a refreshing Sprite Cucumber, or something new that just might become your next favorite soda. Whether you’re savoring the unique flavors or just cooling off, Club Cool is a perfect way to add a little extra international flair to your EPCOT experience.