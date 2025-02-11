China Removed From Disney World Location Amid President Trump’s Return

A Chinese beverage has reportedly disappeared from Club Cool in EPCOT after Donald Trump returned to the presidency.

Club Cool Presented by Coca-Cola is an interactive merchandise location in the World Celebration neighborhood at EPCOT. Located near the Connections Cafe and Creations Shop, the store offers fountain and bottled Coca-Cola beverages, Coca-Cola merchandise, and free samples of international drinks.

It’s most famous–maybe infamous–for Beverly, a bitter Italian soda that Disney Park guests often film themselves trying for the first time.

According to WDWNT, China’s Suan Mei Tang (Sour Plum Tea) is currently missing from all of the self-serve soda fountains in Club Cool at EPCOT. Walt Disney World Resort’s official description of the drink reads:

“Suan Mei Tang or Sour Plum Tea is a traditional Chinese beverage that has existed for over 1,000 years. Smart Sour Plum has a savory, sweet and tart flavor that is considered by many to be the ultimate sparkling thirst quencher on a hot day.“

All the Smart Sour Plum tea labels have been replaced with stickers that read “Please Try Another Flavor.” Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t publicly stated whether the drink will return to Club Cool at EPCOT.

China recently announced tariffs on the United States after President Trump promised to enact even more tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. It’s unclear if conflict between China and the United States is behind the removal of Sour Plum Tea from Club Cool. The China World Showcase Pavilion is still in operation.

Historically, some drinks have disappeared from Club Cool for extended periods due to supply chain issues. When Walt Disney World Resort can purchase more syrup, these beverages have returned to the interactive EPCOT merchandise location.

Are there any beverages EPCOT should add to Club Cool? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!