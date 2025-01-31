EPCOT Sends Emergency Notification to Thousands, Ride Abruptly Closed

Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

View of Spaceship Earth from World Showcase with buildings and trees in the foreground

Credit: Reinhard Link, Flickr

On January 28, EPCOT opened without one of its newest and busiest attractions: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. The ride never resumed operations on Tuesday, leading to a formal apology from Walt Disney World Resort management.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in the France World Showcase Pavilion in 2021. Inspired by the 2007 Pixar film, the trackless dark ride first appeared in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in 2014. Nearly four years after opening, the Walt Disney World Resort version of the ride regularly sees wait times longer than an hour.

A family of four wearing 3D glasses rides a "Ratatouille" themed attraction at Walt Disney World in 2025. They are seated in a rat-shaped vehicle, surrounded by oversized kitchen items, creating the illusion of being in a giant kitchen during Disney After Hours.
Credit: Disney

On Tuesday, EPCOT guests rushing to rope drop Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure were met with disappointment. Disney cast members stood outside the attraction, informing families that technical issues prevented them from allowing guests inside. They couldn’t provide a reopening timeline.

Some guests waited outside Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure for over an hour, but crowds dispersed throughout EPCOT as the day continued. Wait times skyrocketed for other attractions, like Soarin’ Around the World and Frozen Ever After. Test Track is currently closed for reimagining, giving guests fewer options to replace Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

A smartphone screen displays a list of ride wait times at EPCOT. Some rides like "Soarin' Around the World" have a 45-minute wait, while "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" is temporarily closed. Various wait times are shown next to ride icons.
Credit: Screenshot via the My Disney Experience app

Around 1:15 p.m., EPCOT Vice President Kartika S Rodriguez apologized to Disney Park guests via the My Disney Experience app. “Pardon the Inconvenience,” read a notification sent to all EPCOT guests.

“On behalf of the entire team at EPCOT, I’d like to apologize that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is currently unavailable,” Rodriguez wrote. “Our Cast Members are working diligently to get the attraction up and running again, and we are sorry you are not able to experience this attraction at this time. I hope you will enjoy some of our other attractions during your experience in the park today.”

A Disney app screen displays a message with a pink background, mentioning an apology for the unavailability of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. It includes a note from the Vice President of EPCOT, urging visitors to enjoy other attractions.
Credit: Screenshot via the My Disney Experience app

Although ride breakdowns are common at Walt Disney World Resort, they typically resolve within a few hours. As the day went on, it became increasingly clear that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure wasn’t reopening. Around 7:30 p.m., wait times for other EPCOT attractions remained affected by the closure of the family-friendly ride.

A mobile app screen shows wait times for rides at EPCOT. "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" is temporarily closed. Other attractions include "Mission: SPACE" with a 15-minute wait and "Frozen Ever After" with a 100-minute wait.
Credit: Screenshot via the My Disney Experience app

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure remained closed from EPCOT’s 8:30 a.m. early entry opening on Tuesday until the Disney park closed at 9:00 p.m. It reopened on Wednesday, January 29, and Walt Disney World Resort didn’t provide an explanation for its unplanned extended closure.

Has a memorable ride closure impacted your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

