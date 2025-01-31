EPCOT Sends Emergency Notification to Thousands, Ride Abruptly Closed

On January 28, EPCOT opened without one of its newest and busiest attractions: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. The ride never resumed operations on Tuesday, leading to a formal apology from Walt Disney World Resort management.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in the France World Showcase Pavilion in 2021. Inspired by the 2007 Pixar film, the trackless dark ride first appeared in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in 2014. Nearly four years after opening, the Walt Disney World Resort version of the ride regularly sees wait times longer than an hour.

On Tuesday, EPCOT guests rushing to rope drop Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure were met with disappointment. Disney cast members stood outside the attraction, informing families that technical issues prevented them from allowing guests inside. They couldn’t provide a reopening timeline.

Some guests waited outside Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure for over an hour, but crowds dispersed throughout EPCOT as the day continued. Wait times skyrocketed for other attractions, like Soarin’ Around the World and Frozen Ever After. Test Track is currently closed for reimagining, giving guests fewer options to replace Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Around 1:15 p.m., EPCOT Vice President Kartika S Rodriguez apologized to Disney Park guests via the My Disney Experience app. “Pardon the Inconvenience,” read a notification sent to all EPCOT guests.

“On behalf of the entire team at EPCOT, I’d like to apologize that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is currently unavailable,” Rodriguez wrote. “Our Cast Members are working diligently to get the attraction up and running again, and we are sorry you are not able to experience this attraction at this time. I hope you will enjoy some of our other attractions during your experience in the park today.”

Although ride breakdowns are common at Walt Disney World Resort, they typically resolve within a few hours. As the day went on, it became increasingly clear that Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure wasn’t reopening. Around 7:30 p.m., wait times for other EPCOT attractions remained affected by the closure of the family-friendly ride.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure remained closed from EPCOT’s 8:30 a.m. early entry opening on Tuesday until the Disney park closed at 9:00 p.m. It reopened on Wednesday, January 29, and Walt Disney World Resort didn’t provide an explanation for its unplanned extended closure.

