Parents Let Child Pee Into Strangers’ Soda at Disney World

A cast member recently divulged a secret from their time at Walt Disney World Resort, and EPCOT’s Club Cool will never be the same…

Club Cool reopened alongside the new Creations Shop in the World Celebration neighborhood in 2021. The Coca-Cola-sponsored shop and international beverage tasting room was previously housed in a now-demolished Future World building, and fans spent a few years longing for an icy treat at the humid Central Florida Disney park. (Or maybe they just wanted to make their unsuspecting loved ones try Beverly…)

The new Club Cool location offers almost the same menu as the original but in a much smaller space. The modernized look aligns closely with the aesthetic of the Coca-Cola retail store at Disney Springs, which is three stories tall and has a full bar and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear experience. “Stop by our ‘Coke’ tail bar—featuring Coca-Cola products from around the world—and shop for some cool souvenirs,” Walt Disney World Resort writes of the downsized Club Cool.

Unsurprisingly, a store with unlimited, complimentary, self-serve soda requires a lot of cleaning. But a former Club Cool cast member recently revealed that discarded pop isn’t the only thing behind the store’s sticky floors.

Redditor u/Bkbee recalled staring in horror as a father stripped his young child and encouraged him to urinate on the floor inside Club Cool.

“I was working at Club Cool and was just standing and watching the floor,” they wrote. “I was zoned out but I saw a father pull down their [kid’s] pants and let him pee on our floor.”

“That floor was always sticky… but that didn’t help it,” they concluded.

Disney Parks fans were disgusted at the mental image.

“Soooo … the dad just … exposed their child in front of a bunch of people?” u/obsessivelygrateful replied. “JAIL!”

Ample restroom facilities and changing tables are available throughout the Disney theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs. Ask the nearest Disney cast member or use the My Disney Experience app to locate the nearest bathroom or Baby Care Center.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.