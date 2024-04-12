New ‘Futurama’ Attraction Now Open at Walt Disney World

Good news, everyone!

Related: Photo: Elizabeth Olsen Replaces Amber Heard as DC Mera

Few original cartoon series have managed to cultivate such a dedicated and passionate following quite like Futurama. Spearheaded by David X. Cohen and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Futurama is a hilarious, time-bending animated series set in the year 3,000. The main protagonist, Fry, finds himself transported far into the future and must adapt to a new way of life. Futurama slowly but surely grew a cult following, with many praising Matt Groening for creating a show even funnier than The Simpsons. However, Futurama would meet its fate twice, being canceled by both Fox and Comedy Central. The series had a tumultuous relationship with the network, with Fox ultimately canceling Futurama in 2003. Futurama was revived in 2007 with four movies, which Comedy Central eventually split up and aired as 30-minute episodes. That success prompted Comedy Central to revive the series for subsequent seasons in mid-2010.

Disney’s massive purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019 shifted the entire entertainment industry, bringing back long-forgotten products and shuttering others. For years, rumors swirled about a potential Futurama revival, with Disney officially greenlighting the show’s comeback in 2022. There’s always been a ton of different ways fans can enjoy and interact with Futurama, and under Disney’s ownership, the show has never been in better or more reliable hands.

This partnership recently spread to the Walt Disney World Resort, with a brand new Futurama-themed experience opening up in Orlando, Florida.

Twitter user @ThatJakeKid91) shared some details regarding a new Futurama display at Disney Springs. This new area allows guests to take Futurama-themed photos and is located right next to one of the entrances to Disney Springs.

Good News everyone! You can take Futurama pictures at Disney Springs now.

Good News everyone! You can take Futurama pictures at Disney Springs now. pic.twitter.com/PVdB3Qv7Ke — Jogging Jake (@ThatJakeKid91) March 30, 2024



Related: Guess Who’s Back: ‘Bluey’ Hints at Season One Favorite for “The Sign”

This new experience is a surprising but welcome addition to the Walt Disney World Resort and possibly signals future collaborations between Futurama and Disney. Fans of the show can pose for a picture in the “Planet Express” meeting room, complete with the iconic blue table.

The Futurama brand has also recently appeared in Epic Games’ Fortnite, the popular, free-to-play battle royal video game.

Season 12 of Futurama is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for users who purchase the bundle. Season 12 sees all of the series’ original stars return, including Billy West (Fry), John DiMaggio (Bender), and Katey Sagal (Leela), along with ensemble players who voiced multiple characters: Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Do you enjoy watching Futurama? What’s your favorite animated series?