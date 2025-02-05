Guests Drown In Disney World, Families Steer Clear of Theme Park

Walt Disney World Resort guests report a crowd crisis at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during a typically slow time of the year. Locals recall drowning amid masses of guests at the third Central Florida Disney park, causing them to avoid it altogether.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened on May 1, 1989, as the Disney–MGM Studios Theme Park. It’s gone through several overhauls over the decades, from the transformation of the Chinese Theatre’s Great Movie Ride into Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to the bulldozing of the Studio Backlot Tour and Streets of America for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The 35-year-old Disney park isn’t done evolving. Last year, The Walt Disney Company announced plans to close the Muppets Courtyard and Muppet*Vision 3D to make way for a land and roller coaster inspired by Monsters, Inc. (2001).

Walt Disney Imagineers will retheme Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith to the Muppets, and a Disney Villains show will take over the Sunset Showcase Theater this summer.

But as Disney’s Hollywood Studios prepares to close more attractions, guests feel the theme park is already overwhelmed by crowds. Redditor u/jdebaljebdhfkebc asked fellow fans why the Disney park “is so busy recently,” with lengthy wait times for everything from thrill rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to family-friendly attractions like Alien Swirling Saucers.

“I’ve been tracking the park crowd predictions and Hollywood Studios always seems to be on the high side, every day of the week,” u/BitterJane79 commented. “It was similar when we last went in 2018. I would presume it now has to do with Star Wars and a few of Disneys best and more thrilling rides (Rockin Roller Coaster, Tower of Terror). Although it still mystifies me a bit.”

“Hollywood Studios is the only place that actually has really fun rides in my opinion for every age,” u/just_me33t replied.

Magic Kingdom is for babies and toddlers. EPCOT is only good for drinking and adults since the only good ride is ratatouille and soaring outside of Guardian of the Galaxy, which is always closed unless you get a virtual queue so at the end of the day is just two rides. Animal Kingdom is only also good for 3 rides. So Hollywood Studios is always going to be packed because it just fits everyone’s in needs.”

Some fans said Disney’s Hollywood Studios is loaded with technologically advanced rides that break down more frequently, causing chaos at other attractions.

“Hollywood seems to have a problem with the big rides going down – sometimes all at the same time,” said u/SchnuckumPie.

Walt Disney World Resort locals expect to avoid Disney’s Hollywood Studios once the Monsters, Inc. construction begins. u/Temporary_Green_3640 expects the park to melt down more frequently with even fewer attractions to keep guests busy:

Have you noticed unusual crowd levels at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!