Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Ride Falls After Years of Troubles

Less than a week after Inside the Magic’s last report on maintenance issues on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, dozens of Disney Park guests reported ongoing problems with the five-year-old ride.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance was the second attraction to open in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019. One of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most technically advanced rides, this trackless experience premiered months after Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Walt Disney World Resort.

Unfortunately, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’s high-tech features also make it one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most finicky attractions. The ride often shuts down for hours at a time, and some special effects, like some cannons, have been broken for years.

Recently, Disney Parks fans on Reddit discussed repeated issues with the Star Wars ride–particularly the impressive Kylo Ren animatronic at the end. u/Mean-Cauliflower-850 asked other Walt Disney World Resort fans if they’d ever seen the animatronic functioning properly, as they’d only seen it in “B-Mode,” its alternate operating program, “in all my rides on Rise of the Resistance.”

Some Disney Parks fans commented similar experiences.

“A lot of the effects on RotR are so [temperamental] they go between modes throughout the day,” said u/neuriion. “I’m pretty sure I’ve seen both A and B modes for Kylo on the same day.”

“Went on Thursday and got the B mode,” u/arein114 replied. “The ride was down from opening too.”

Other commenters said Kylo Ren isn’t the only ongoing problem with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Multiple Walt Disney World Resort guests said Disney cast members skipped the ride‘s pre-show for an entire weekend.

“I rode it a couple days ago and it was in B mode,” u/ExistentialDreadFrog wrote.

“Actually had a lot of the ride malfunctioning: skipped the entire transport shuttle part at the beginning, AT-AT shooting at the car wasn’t working, the astromech unit was pretty much silent the whole ride, Kylo cutting through the elevator wasn’t working, turbo lasers not moving, Kylo was in B mode at the end, pretty much no audio at all when you land back on Batuu. Overall it was kind of disappointing.”

“I also had a ride vehicle where the lights were broken on unit ‘driving’ the vehicle for the first time,” u/delsoldeflorida replied.

“…About half the time the end where you find Beck survived his crash was broken and about a quarter of the time the audio for that section never played. It amazing how many parts there are to this ride and how much can break down yet they keep running it…With all the parts of the ride broken the experience is really sub par.”

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t scheduled any upcoming refurbishments for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. If the attraction breaks down during your visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, check the My Disney Experience app or digital signs throughout the theme park to find out when it reopens.

Have you experienced any “B-Mode” effects on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disneyland Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!