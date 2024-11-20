Is There Any Hope for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance?

When it works, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is truly one of – if not the best – attractions Disney has ever built. It’s immersive, thrilling, and a borderline technical marvel.

But emphasis on when it works.

Since opening, the star attraction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has become increasingly well known for its poor temperament. Thanks to the high demand, lines are consistently long, but they grow even longer when it routinely closes for technical issues, which happens to be, well, every day. Back in 2022, average ride downtime hit 122 minutes a day, according to Thrill Data.

Things haven’t improved much since. In recent months, we’ve heard plenty of complaints about the state of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with a long list of issues affecting rides on both coasts. Some of these end up being temporary, but others have proven problematic for a long time.

Galaxy’s Edge has sparked mixed reactions from the start, with many calling it a disappointment in terms of entertainment. An entire land with just two rides feels sparse, but when one of those rides might be out of service by the time you finally reach the front? That takes frustration to a whole new level.

While we think Disney’s chances of adding a third ride to the land are slim to none—at least for the time being—the best thing it could do for Galaxy’s Edge is give Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance the TLC it deserves. Fixing these flaws is the only hope the ride (and land) has left.

B-Mode Cannons

On and off, guests have noticed issues with the cannons on Rise of the Resistance. We’re talking about the giant laser cannons that fire at the Rebel Alliance in space. Your ride vehicle dodges to avoid impact – except there’s usually nothing to avoid. While the cannons used to recoil as they fired, they now stand still more often than not.

As one guest wrote in 2023, “If you’ve ridden Rise of the Resistance recently you may have noticed that the canons are not moving back and forth,” said one Reddit user. “I asked a cast member who said that they’re waiting on a piece from the supplier, something unique, and there’s a delay. No idea on timeframe.”

Where’s BB-8?

Before boarding the attraction, guests are treated to a pre-show where they’re addressed by Rey (Daisy Ridley) and BB-8. Most of the time, at least. One common B-mode for this scene sees BB-8 – and all references to him – removed from the scene completely.

B-Mode Kylo Ren

When Kylo Ren’s animatronic in Rise of the Resistance is fully operational, the experience is nothing short of awesome. The life-like figure channels Adam Driver’s intensity, confronting the Rebel riders before a sudden explosion rips open the ship’s side, sending him spiraling into space. On days when the animatronic falters, however, it’s slightly less impressive. Instead of the dramatic face-off, your ride vehicle awkwardly skips the turn, leaving you staring at screens where Kylo menaces from a distance, delivering threats from his ship outside. While we’re glad Disney has a functional B-Mode, its frequent use dampens the overall experience, especially when it starts to feel like the standard rather than the exception.

An Absent Transporter

At the latest update, broken details on the attraction include no transporter as part of the ride’s lengthy pre-show. Typically, guests board a transporter where they are captured by the First Order. However, as of November 2024, this was facing issues at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “Apparently, the transporter has been broken for the last week,” said one Reddit user. “So no Rey, no transport = missing a big part of the story for new riders.”

Lack of Cast Member Participation

Beyond technology, guests have also complained about the cast members’ lack of enthusiasm for acting. While they typically interrogate guests before boarding the attraction, this seems to have fallen by the wayside lately.

“They almost never act out the roles anymore!!” complained one Reddit user. “When it first opened, the cast members were awesome about acting like they really were the First Order or the Resistance. I loved how horrible and cutting the First Order CMs would be, and how the Resistance would really ham it up, like ‘GO, GO, GO!!!’ rushing to load you onto the ship like you were really racing against time! It was SUCH a cool part of the ride. Now the CMs are mostly just strolling around with normal everyday personalities.”

What other issues does Disney need to fix on Rise of the Resistance?