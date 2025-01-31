Home » Featured

Iconic Disney Ride Effect Returns After Significant Haitus

Stormtroopers in Rise of the Resistance

Credit: Disney

After an extended period of technical difficulties, one of Disneyland’s most immersive ride effects has been brought back to life. The cannons on Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Park are officially operational once again, marking the return of an iconic scene in the beloved Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

Disneyland officials confirmed that after months of maintenance and restoration efforts, the cannons—an integral part of the attraction’s intense battle sequence—are now moving and firing again. Guests riding the attraction this morning were among the first to witness their triumphant return.

Rey projection in Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Steven Miller, Flickr

A Critical Part of the Battle Scene

Rise of the Resistance, which debuted at Disneyland in January 2020, is one of Disney’s most technologically advanced rides to date. The attraction puts guests in the middle of an intense battle between the Resistance and the First Order, blending trackless ride vehicles, massive set pieces, animatronics, projection mapping, and physical effects to create one of the most immersive Star Wars experiences ever built.

One of the key action moments in the ride occurs when guests find themselves caught in a chaotic battle aboard a First Order Star Destroyer. As Resistance forces attack, the massive laser cannons overhead shake, move, and fire, simulating the intensity of an intergalactic dogfight. However, the effect had been out of operation for quite some time, leaving a noticeable gap in the attraction’s climactic sequence.

While the ride continued to operate without the effect, fans frequently noted its absence, as it was considered one of the most visually stunning and kinetic moments in the attraction.

NEW: The cannons on Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Park are moving and firing again. BOOM.

Months of Work Finally Pay Off

Restoring the cannons was no small task. Disneyland’s maintenance teams have been working behind the scenes for an extended period to get the effect back up and running. Although Disney has not shared the specific details behind the technical issues, theme park insiders speculate that the complex mechanisms involved in moving the large set pieces required extensive troubleshooting and repairs.

Now, as of this morning, guests can once again experience the full spectacle of the attraction as intended, with the cannons fully animated, recoiling, and firing in sync with the battle scene.

A family walks through Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

A Step Toward Full Restoration

The return of the Rise of the Resistance cannon effect is a significant win for Disneyland and Star Wars fans alike, many of whom have been vocal about missing ride effects on various Disney attractions in recent years. The restoration signals Disney’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the quality and immersive nature of its most ambitious rides.

With one of its signature effects finally restored, Rise of the Resistance once again delivers the full cinematic experience that made it an instant fan favorite. Guests heading to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge can now enjoy the attraction at full power—just as the Imagineers intended.

