Disney Hides New ‘Star Wars’ Expansion, ‘Mandalorian’ Coaster Incoming

Is Disneyland Paris still expanding into Star Wars territory? Recent reports say yes, but this time, with a twist Disneyland and Disney World have yet to see.

Back in 2018, Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, promised Disneyland Paris a whopping $2.5 billion in expansion and update funds. This, as one may imagine, left fans incredibly excited for the future of both Disneyland Paris park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The main updates in terms of expansion would go to Walt Disney Studios Park with a new Frozen-themed land, a Star Wars expansion, and an expansion to the already existing Toy Story Playland.

Even today, if you walk back to the construction walls in the park, the concept art for the expansion is still being promoted.

Then came the pandemic, and budget cuts were made across the board at Disney. When the parks reopened and work continued on these expansions, Natasha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris has since discussed the progress of what is to come, and now refrains from mentioning a Star Wars or Toy Story Playland expansion.

In an interview, Rafalski said, “We are working on the second phase, developing the Frozen Kingdom. [… ] We are obviously going to create a major attraction that will take the public on an adventure with Anna and Elsa, the heroines. We are also currently building a three-hectare lake with pretty banks for walking, a restaurant with a panoramic view of the kingdom. In the evening, the lake will be able to host shows. To join the existing park, we will create a promenade with gardens, including one dedicated to Toy Story and a Rapunzel attraction for little children. [… ]”

From this, we could see a heavy push towards the Frozen IP on the expansion, and with the new Disneyland Hotel eating up a lot of the $2.5 billion budget, the Star Wars expansion was blasted and the Toy Story expansion was reduced to a garden area.

For a while, fans assumed this was the end for Star Wars at Disneyland Paris, but new reports suggest that an expansion is still coming, but it will be in Disneyland Paris park.

Disneyland Paris experts Passport Wonderland (@passwonderland) shared a graphic that shows expansion areas in Disneyland Paris, all of which can be done behind Hyperspace Mountain.

🚨 Rumour update : Discovery expansion behind Space Mountain, at Disneyland Paris 🇫🇷

🟨 Star Wars land with Mandalorian coaster

🟩 Future Fantasy land expansion

🟪 New backstage buildings

🟥 New parade road

🟦 Car park multi-storey

Delivery date unknown, wait and see #D23 🤞

If we look at this Star Wars expansion template, it makes a lot more sense to place it next to Discoveryland, as Hyperspace Mountain and Star Tours are located there, making the synergy of attractions a lot stronger for theming purposes.

In 2023, The Mandalorian was also the most popular original show to stream, as noted by Winter is Coming. The publication expanded, “Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian was king of the mountain in 2023. It’s placed consistently high on lists like this since its debut in 2019, so this is no surprise. Notably, Ahsoka — another Star Wars show — is quite a bit lower on the list. We’ll see what that forebodes for a pair of new Star Wars series on the way in 2024: Skeleton Key and The Acolyte.”

That was just season three, whereas seasons one and two also blew audience numbers away with billions of streams for the series.

Knowing how popular The Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda) have been over the past few years, capitalizing on the new series would be a smart move for Disneyland Paris, as it would allow the park to not have a carbon copy of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but something new for fans to travel out to and enjoy.

Another exciting mention in this graphic is a future expansion to Fantasyland. This is something we have seen at Magic Kingdom with New Fantasyland, which has increased attraction capacity tenfold. We do know that Bob Iger does plan to spend $30 billion of his $60 billion proposed funds for theme park and resort enhancement over the next 10 years with the goal of increasing capacity, and both of these expansions would do just that.

All of this would also add to the new Alice and the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland BMX show that is set to open at Walt Disney Studios this spring.

While this is not yet confirmed, the major D23 convention in Anaheim is taking place this summer, which is where many major theme park announcements are being expected to arrive.

Do you want to see a new Mandalorian-themed Star Wars expansion?