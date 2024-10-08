Disney World Quietly Makes Guest Change to Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios

A change has been ushered in for one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most iconic rides.

Nestled in the Black Shire Outpost of the planet Batuu, Disney World welcomes guests to experience one of its most acclaimed attractions. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened shortly after the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the themed Star Wars land located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and in Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim).

The attraction catapults guests through a sequel trilogy-themed adventure complete with Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren. Featuring trackless ride vehicles and industry-leading technology, the attraction quickly became a popular fan favorite and, in its early months of operation, was the most in-demand ride on the property.

While the days of operating a virtual queue are over, Rise of the Resistance remains one of the busiest attractions on Disney resort property. As it stands, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance utilizes a traditional standby line, with those wanting quicker access able to purchase a Lightning Lane Single Pass for the ride.

Disney Experiences (formerly Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) recently altered its Lightning Lane offering, rebranding Disney Genie+–which debuted in late 2021–as the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass. Contrasting Genie+, both options can purchased up to seven days in advance of a guest’s visit to the Disney resort.

However, it’s not the Lightning Lane option that has changed for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The attraction recently reopened its Single Rider line after trialing the option in August for the first time.

“HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS UPDATE: Single Rider Line has returned for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as of September 20,” Theme Park Bulletin wrote at the time. “Shorter wait times are available, but pre-show elements are skipped.”

While the skipping of the pre-show, which features a briefing by Daisy Ridley’s Rey and BB-8, was true at the time and true for the Single Rider opening in July, new reports have now surfaced claiming that guests in the Single Rider line will not be able to experience the full attraction.

“Guests bypassed the Rey and BB-8 interaction and the ride aboard the Intersystem Transport Ship,” Kenny the Pirate notes regarding the previous Single Rider line that saw guests join the experience in the impressive Star Destroyer hanger. “Now, guests in the single-rider line join guests from the standby queue to view the briefing between Rey and BB-8.”

The Single Rider line is found at the exit of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, and, according to another report, guests are moved through unthemed areas in order to join the line before the Rey and BB-8 pre-show.

Single Rider lines are few and far between at Walt Disney World Resort.

As planDisney states, there are only four (not including the recent Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance change) across the Disney World parks: Test Track at EPCOT (which is now closed for retheme), Expedition Everest–Legend of the Forbidden Mountain at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios.

There is no concrete information as to how long the Single Rider line will be in place at Rise of the Resistance, but the addition of the pre-show is a big win for guests who want or need to ride alone.

