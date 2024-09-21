Disney Backtracks in Galaxy’s Edge: ‘Star Wars’ Ride Brings Back Axed Line

Disney just backtracked and reintroduced a feature to Galaxy’s Edge that many thought was gone for good.

First opened in 2019, Galaxy’s Edge transports guests to the remote planet of Batuu, a detailed and interactive world within the Star Wars universe.

Spanning 14 acres, it allows guests to explore Black Spire Outpost, build custom lightsabers, interact with characters from the beloved franchise, and, most excitingly, board two attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Unsurprisingly, both rides drew massive crowds upon first opening–especially Rise of the Resistance. The ride is one of the most technologically advanced and immersive attractions in Disney’s arsenal.

From lifelike animatronics to a deeply immersive storyline, the ride has earned a loyal following since its opening (despite its reputation for being overly ambitious and breaking down surprisingly often).

While the ride still draws long lines, these don’t compare to the interest back in 2019, when virtual queues delegated boarding groups for both attractions to a select number of guests per day–often within minutes.

These virtual queues have (fortunately) been added for both attractions now, with a standby line available at all times of day at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.

In July, the former also started experimenting with a single-rider line. This was axed at the end of the month. However, in a surprising move, Disney has reintroduced the single-rider line for Rise of the Resistance.

HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS UPDATE: Single Rider Line has returned for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as of September 20. Shorter wait times are available, but pre-show elements are skipped.

HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS UPDATE: Single Rider Line has returned for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as of September 20. Shorter wait times are available, but pre-show elements are skipped. pic.twitter.com/g3LQXHolzn — Theme Park Bulletin (@Park_Bulletin) September 21, 2024

The reintroduction of the single-rider line means less time spent in line but with some trade-offs. Guests choosing this option will bypass much of the immersive pre-show elements, such as encounters with beloved characters like Rey and BB-8 and the ride aboard the Intersystem Transport Ship.

Instead, they are ushered directly to the Star Destroyer hangar and placed in a line that exclusively serves single riders.

Disney has not yet confirmed whether this change will be permanent, but the company’s willingness to bring it back suggests they are testing guest reception.

This isn’t the biggest change to hit Galaxy’s Edge since it first opened. Last year, Disney shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive role-playing hotel that cost guests thousands of dollars and never really managed to find its niche. After months of near-empty voyages, Disney axed the resort for good in 2023, 18 months after it first opened.

Guests have since suggested alternate uses for the facility, which has reportedly already started undergoing demolition. They’ve also made suggestions for how Galaxy’s Edge could be improved in general, such as by adding a third attraction to help boost the land’s kinetic energy (which it is sorely lacking right now).

What’s your favorite thing about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?