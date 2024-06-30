Disney Guest Forgotten on Broken ‘Star Wars’ Ride, Outside Communications Ceased

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently shared her story online after being stuck on the broken Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride alone for almost an hour. The Disney Park guest had no communication with the outside world as she awaited rescue.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the premiere attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park. Unlike Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, it requires an Individual Lightning Lane selection and isn’t available on Disney Genie+ for guests hoping to skip the standby line.

When Walt Disney World Resort re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance required a Virtual Queue and had no FastPass/Lightning Lane line. Guests returned when their designated boarding group was called and stood in a socially-distanced line.

For a short time, Disney cast members only put one family in each ride vehicle. This luxury Disney experience became a nightmare for a solo guest who was alone when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance broke down for almost an hour.

Lisa (@lolliedear on TikTok) recently re-shared this video from 2020. The Disney Park guest was left alone on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and filmed the clip shortly before her phone died, leaving her no connection to the outside world.

Disney cast members eventually restarted or evacuated the ride–Lisa didn’t specify how the situation ended. Because it’s trackless, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance breaks down frequently when guests lose personal effects. Disney cast members can take more than an hour to retrieve a pesky item and restart the Walt Disney Imagineering computer system, so they usually evacuate guests on board and empty the queue.

Remain seated and don’t modify safety restraints on broken Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attractions. Listen to Disney cast members’ instructions. Even if you’re alone, employees monitor cameras throughout rides and ensure guests in distress receive immediate attention.

