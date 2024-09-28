Disney World Announces Price Increases for Select Lightning Lane Attractions

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that some significant rides available for guests to purchase Lightning Lane passes will increase.

But before we get into that, this past summer, Disney World completely changed its Genie+ system, changing its name and how guests access their favorite attractions.

Disney World Overhauls Its Genie+ System

If you’re heading to Disney World soon and have not been to the parks since the theme park giant overhauled its Genie+ system, prepare for a significant change in how you plan your day. Disney retired its Genie+ system and introduced two new options to streamline your visit. Disney initially launched the Genie system in 2021 as a way for guests to plan their day and reserve attractions.

Genie+ added the option to skip regular lines for an additional fee, replacing the FastPass system. Starting on July 24, that system was replaced by Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass. The Lightning Lane Multi Pass will cover the same rides included in Genie+, allowing you to bypass the standby line for select attractions. In addition, Lightning Lane Single Passes will be available for high-demand rides, much like the current Individual Lightning Lanes, for attractions such as Slinky Dog Dash or Star Wars: Smugglers Run.

For guests staying at Disney resorts, you can make your Lightning Lane selections up to seven days in advance for your entire stay (up to 14 days). Other guests can book up to three days in advance. This change means no more early morning wake-ups to secure your spot! Before purchasing, you’ll see attraction prices and available times directly in the My Disney Experience app, a significant improvement over Genie+, where you had to buy before seeing availability.

Key Features

Multi Pass : Guests can make up to three Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections in advance for each day. Once you’ve used those, additional reservations can be made based on availability.

: Guests can make up to three Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections in advance for each day. Once you’ve used those, additional reservations can be made based on availability. Single Pass : Limited to two per day, similar to the current Individual Lightning Lane system.

: Limited to two per day, similar to the current Individual Lightning Lane system. Pricing: Costs will be comparable to the current Genie+ rates, with no expected price hikes.

How to Prepare

To make the most of your Disney experience, here’s what you need to do:

Download the latest version of the My Disney Experience app. Connect your travel group through the app’s Family & Friends list so you can purchase passes for everyone in your party. Create a wish list of attractions using the app’s “My Day” feature.

Once you’re ready to buy:

Open the My Disney Experience app and tap the Lightning Lane Passes section. Choose your date and park. Select either a Lightning Lane Multi Pass or a Lightning Lane Single Pass. For the Multi Pass, you can pre-select up to three experiences. For the Single Pass, you can choose a time window for one attraction. Follow the prompts to complete your purchase and receive a confirmation.

Lightning Lane Price Increases Coming Soon to Disney World: Be Prepared

You can adjust your plans before arriving at the park, including changing your selected experiences or arrival windows (pending availability). Disney has made it easier than ever to plan your day and avoid long waits at popular attractions, all while keeping the pricing similar to the current Genie+ system. Stay updated through the app for the latest information on ride availability, and make the most of your visit.

Walt Disney World guests should prepare for price increases on some of the most popular attractions using the Lightning Lane Single Pass system. Starting October 18, 2024, individual attraction prices will rise for three major rides:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train (Magic Kingdom): $13 (previously $12)

(Magic Kingdom): $13 (previously $12) TRON Lightcycle Run (Magic Kingdom): $21 (previously $20)

(Magic Kingdom): $21 (previously $20) Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (EPCOT): $18 (previously $17)

These updated prices represent the highest costs guests have seen for these attractions. Disney’s Lightning Lane Pass system uses dynamic pricing, meaning rates can fluctuate based on demand. Check My Disney Experience in advance for the latest pricing before purchasing.