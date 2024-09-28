Disney’s Magic Kingdom Makes Historic Change To Help Guests Stay Tidy

Disney’s iconic Magic Kingdom park debuts a never-before-seen item.

Despite the increasing cost of a Disney World vacation, millions of guests flock to the Orlando theme park resort each year (or multiple times a year) to experience one of the country’s most action-packed and highest-rated theme parks: Magic Kingdom.

While the park was the first to open at the Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom remains at the top for many guests due to its collection of classic rides, thrilling attractions, delicious snacks, and its incredible atmosphere.

Magic Kingdom is split into several distinct lands, with Main Street, U.S.A. being the first area guests are exposed to. Main Street acts as Magic Kingdom’s central hub, connecting the rest of the park’s lands like Adventureland and Fantasyland.

Main Street is classic in many regards, though the land has received upgrades in recent years, with the area’s most recent update being quite surprising.

Magic Kingdom Debuts New Trash Cans

While magic abounds at the Magic Kingdom, guests still need to abide by the rules of the real world. This includes throwing away and picking up any and all trash, as this not only makes the jobs of Disney’s hardworking employees, known as cast members, easier but also ensures the Disney parks remain as spotless as possible.

To help combat trash buildup in Magic Kingdom and encourage guests to recycle, Walt Disney World has debuted brand-new trash cans on Main Street, U.S.A.

These new cans were revealed by Twitter/X user FiBelleFi, who snapped a photo during a recent trip.

BREAKING TRASH NEWS: A new shape of recycling bin has debuted today on Main Street USA! We are told the shape is to allow the recycling of bottles and paper plates, while discouraging large non-recyclables Imo it needs the logo as I was confused and it reminded me of

As you can see, the trash cans have a new shape specifically designed to encourage guests to recycle. The lip blocks larger items, making recycling much more efficient. These new cans were spotted first on Main Street but may make their way throughout the rest of Magic Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Resort in the coming weeks and months.

There is always something new around the corner at the Disney theme parks, with Main Street’s new trash cans being the latest example.

During Disney’s D23 fan event in August, the company laid out all of its major theme park projects that will take place over the next decade.

These projects include several changes to the Magic Kingdom specifically, such as a new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Have you spotted these new trash cans yet?