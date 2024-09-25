Disney World Blocks Out 2024 Dates: What’s Next for Those Without Tickets?

If you were planning to attend Walt Disney World Resort for one of its most popular Magic Kingdom events, you’re now out of luck.

It’s official – Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is completely sold out! If you were hoping to snag a last-minute ticket to experience all the spooky fun, unfortunately, you’re out of luck for this year.

Every date is now booked solid, and the season’s most popular after-hours event is no longer an option. But don’t fret! While the Halloween festivities are winding down, Disney has a whole new set of celebrations right around the corner.

Now that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has officially wrapped up for 2024, the focus shifts to the holiday season, and Disney fans know that means one thing: Christmas magic!

This year, guests can look forward to two exciting after-hours events: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the newer Jollywood Nights. Let’s break down what each event has to offer and why they’re the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

For Disney fans who’ve been around a while, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a beloved holiday tradition. Held at Magic Kingdom, this event is everything you’d expect from Disney’s take on Christmas: larger-than-life decorations, festive music, and, of course, characters dressed in their holiday best. If you’re looking for that classic Disney Christmas experience, this is where you’ll find it.

The event includes some magical extras like the Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, where you’ll see Santa himself along with Mickey and the gang in a flurry of festive floats. The Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show lights up the night sky with holiday colors and music, setting the perfect mood for the season.

Just like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, there are exclusive snacks, rare character meet-and-greets, and shorter wait times for some of the park’s most popular attractions. Plus, who could resist sipping hot cocoa while it “snows” on Main Street, U.S.A.?

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are already on sale, and much like the Halloween event, they’re expected to sell out quickly. So, if you’re interested in attending, it’s best to grab your tickets sooner rather than later!

Jollywood Nights

If you’re looking for something a bit different, Jollywood Nights is Disney’s newest holiday offering, and it’s already creating a lot of buzz. Set in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this After Hours event has a more glitzy, throwback feel – think holiday glamour meets old Hollywood.

Jollywood Nights will have live entertainment with a jazzy twist, and you can expect to see characters in vintage holiday outfits that fit right into the park’s glamorous vibe.

Jollywood Nights is perfect for anyone who loves Disney’s entertainment but wants a different kind of holiday experience than the one offered at Magic Kingdom.

You’ll get festive shows, rare character interactions, and themed food and drinks that you won’t find anywhere else. There’s even an immersive Muppets experience where you’ll be able to enjoy some Christmas chaos with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang. Talk about a holiday treat!

Plus, Jollywood Nights offers the chance to ride some of Hollywood Studios’ biggest attractions with minimal wait times. Imagine zooming through the galaxy on Rise of the Resistance or Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway without the usual crowds – all while soaking in the holiday ambiance. It’s a whole new kind of festive magic that’s bound to be a hit this season.

Plan Ahead for the rest of 2024 at Disney World

Whether you’re a fan of the timeless charm of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or are eager to check out the glamorous new Jollywood Nights, there’s no shortage of festive fun to be had at Walt Disney World this holiday season. But just like with the Halloween events, these tickets won’t last long.

If you’re hoping to attend one of these After Hours events, the time to book is now. While Christmas may still feel like it’s a little way off, Disney fans know that these special events are in high demand. Waiting too long could leave you without a ticket, especially as more people shift their focus to holiday offerings now that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is off the table.