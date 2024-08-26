Report: Beloved Disney Park Locations To Be Eradicated for ‘Avatar’ Expansion

Earlier this month, Disney hosted its wildly popular D23 Expo — the ultimate Disney fan event. This year, the event was bigger than ever, extending from the Anaheim Convention Center to the Honda Center. The Honda Center was where Disney held its most in-demand panels, including the parks panel, where Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed a ton of big information.

While there was much talk about new things coming to Walt Disney World Resort, Disney also had its fair share of reveals. But one reveal has fans worried about what is coming to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a new Pandora area would be coming to Disneyland Resort sometime in the near future. He didn’t give many details but did say that the company was looking forward to expanding Walt’s original resort.

During the parks panel, Josh D’Amaro shared more details on what guests can expect from the new area. Disneyland’s version of Pandora will be themed after the second Avatar film, Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as future Avatar films. The area won’t be completed for several years, but when it does open, it will feature a new boat ride, similar to the Na’vi River Journey in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

At this time, we don’t know exactly where the new Pandora area will go, but some fans are worried that Disney will destroy a beloved area of Disney California Adventure Park — Grizzly Peak.

Now, there is a lot of debate surrounding whether Grizzly Peak should be replaced in general. While some people love the attraction Grizzly River Run, as well as the general vibe from the area, there are some who think that the area should be replaced with something more exciting.

I think they’ve got the space right in DCA. Grizzly Peak was supposed to be the big attraction of the park back in the day and now Avatar can take that key piece of real estate in the park and boost DCA ticket sales & merch sales which Grizzly River run just doesn’t offer

I think they’ve got the space right in DCA. Grizzly Peak was supposed to be the big attraction of the park back in the day and now Avatar can take that key piece of real estate in the park and boost DCA ticket sales & merch sales which Grizzly River run just doesn’t offer pic.twitter.com/kZyNMVk0Yj — Chris Nash (@OTTRealty613) April 3, 2024

One thing that Grizzly Peak does have going for it is the water infrastructure for the planned boat attraction. Fans have also pointed out that the design of the area could fit the theme for Pandora as well, meaning Disney doesn’t have to do as much work on Grizzly Peak as they would if they put the new land in a different area.

Possibility 3 – Grizzly River Run / Redwood Creek Challenge Trail: To me this seems the most likely. There is a lot of land here. The infrastructure for a water ride is already built into this area of the park and if you look at the layout of the water ride in the avatar concept art it almost mirrors that of Grizzly River Run. The greenery would fit best in this section. I know a lot of fans are upset this would ruin the theming of the Grand Californian but I think they could easily make it seem less and listen if I’m staying at Grand Californian and get to look outside my balcony at Pandora, I’m not complaining.

Possibility 3 – Grizzly River Run / Redwood Creek Challenge Trail: To me this seems the most likely. There is a lot of land here. The infrastructure for a water ride is already built into this area of the park and if you look at the layout of the water ride in the avatar concept… pic.twitter.com/9qRlCVOsCL — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) April 3, 2024

However, replacing Grizzly Peak with Pandora just really doesn’t make that much sense. Putting in a new land is all about adding space to a theme park that is trying to space out its guests. Simply turning Grizzly Peak into Pandora won’t add any space to put more guests (and make more money). Instead, it just may make the area more crowded.

Where is Avatar going? Understand first that it’s all about adding capacity. These updates have to satisfy that variable FIRST. Replacing Grizzly Peak does not add capacity. Soarin, GRR, and even Redwood Creek are very popular attractions. The Simba lot is the only location that is a pure net gain with respect to capacity. BUT, Hollywoodland, Hollywood Studios, and the transportation hub expansion area WOULD BE a net gain in capacity. I think it’s a lousy location for it though.

Where is Avatar going? Understand first that it’s all about adding capacity. These updates have to satisfy that variable FIRST. Replacing Grizzly Peak does not add capacity. Soarin, GRR, and even Redwood Creek are very popular attractions. The Simba lot is the only location… pic.twitter.com/aGQby27OEF — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) August 15, 2024

All we can do is wait until Disney reveals more information about the plans for the area. It is possible that Disney could decide to use its new Pandora area as the start of the planned expansion called DisneylandForward. Disney did not share any information on DisneylandForward at D23, so anything is possible at this point.

Do you think the new Avatar area will replace Grizzly Peak? Or do you think Disney will expand into a new area? Let us know in the comments!