Disney Officially Erases Walt Disney’s Legacy

Walt Disney World Resort might be so Walt Disney for much longer as the final remnants of the legacy of Mr. Disney will be erased soon as an official document has been revealed that confirms the fate of a large portion of Magic Kingdom will not look the same for much longer.

Official Document Reveals the Worst-Case Scenario for Disney World- At Least What Many Guests Are Calling a ‘Wrong Move’

Just days after confirming plans for Magic Kingdom’s new Villains-themed land and a Cars-themed area to replace Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, Disney has filed the first permits for the Frontierland expansion. In a press release, Walt Disney World announced that permits for the expansion would be filed “this week.” True to their word, the initial documents were submitted today.

Disney has described the expansion as the “biggest in Magic Kingdom history.” It officially begins with filing stormwater management permits with the South Florida Water Management District. Although such permits are filed routinely in the early stages of construction and provide limited details, their submission is a significant milestone in the project’s progress.

During the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, assured the audience that all announced projects were actively developing, not just conceptual “blue sky” ideas.

Filing these permits signals that the D23 announcements are indeed moving forward. The upcoming Frontierland expansion will include two Cars-themed attractions, replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

One attraction will feature a thrilling race through mountains, walking trails, and geysers, while the other will be a kid-friendly ride. Many guests have strongly disapproved of Disney’s expansion plans, with some calling it one of the worst decisions in the company’s history. Critics argue that the decision to replace iconic areas such as Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America with new attractions undermines the park’s heritage.

Hard to argue with Glimpses on this one. My goodness I hope this gets cancelled. Can we just skip the cars land and only do Disney Villains? – @wallin_ballin on X

The sentiment has sparked a wave of backlash, particularly among long-time Disney enthusiasts who view these changes as a departure from the park’s original vision. Some also see the expansion as an erasure of Walt Disney’s legacy. Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America were integral to the original layout of Disneyland, designed under Walt Disney’s direction.

For many, these areas represent the classic, nostalgic elements of the park that have been cherished for generations. Removing these landmarks is viewed as a move away from the traditional values and vision that Walt Disney himself established, leading to concerns that the park is losing touch with its roots in favor of modern, commercial interests.

Ask yourself: Why does Disney want to get rid of this? – @Mickey_Central on X

The recent filing of new permits for the Magic Kingdom expansion has confirmed that significant changes are on the horizon and has also intensified concerns among Disney enthusiasts about the park’s future.

With the planned replacement of classic areas like Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, many believe that Walt Disney’s legacy, who personally oversaw the creation of these iconic attractions, will soon be erased from the park.

The expansions, which include new Villains-themed and Cars-themed lands, mark a decisive shift away from the park’s original design and vision. For guests who grew up with the classic Magic Kingdom, the expansion serves as a stark reminder that the elements of nostalgia and childhood memories associated with the park may soon be lost.

The impending changes have prompted many to make plans to visit the park before these beloved landmarks are permanently altered or removed. As Disney progresses with these developments, the Magic Kingdom may soon become a place where the echoes of Walt Disney’s legacy are no longer present, leaving guests to reflect on what once was.